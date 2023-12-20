"A great practice" - Emil Ruusuvuori gives his verdict as he thanks Rafael Nadal for latest training session at Spaniard's academy in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal is trying to get himself as ready as possible for the 2024 season if his recent on-court sessions are anything to go by.

On December 1, Nadal announced he is ready to make a competitive comeback following a year-long injury-related hiatus. He named the Brisbane International as his site of return.

Just days following the revelation, the Spaniard traveled to his academy in Kuwait where he participated in a week-long training drill (December 8-15) with Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Arthur Fils on outdoor hardcourts. Several clips from their practice sessions were shared on social media, where the former World No. 1 could be seen revitalizing his signature forehand.

Rafael Nadal has since returned to his hometown, Mallorca, and has intensified his preparations. The Spaniard has been spotted hitting the court with several top players, who have made his academy their training base during the off season.

Nadal’s academy recently shared a glimpse from his practice session with World No. 57 Emil Ruusuvuori. The duo was seen engaging in an electrifying rally, which concluded with the 37-year-old producing a magnificent forehand winner.

Emil Ruusuvuori later took to social media to thank the Spaniard for the hit and said that it was a ‘great’ session.

“Thanks for a great practice,” he wrote.

Apart from the 24-year-old, the southpaw trained with World No. 25 and 2023 Madrid Open runner-up Jan-Lennard Struff, known for his potent serves. He shared the court with childhood friend and longtime rival Richard Gasquet as well.

"Rafael Nadal will be competitive and win games, there is no doubt" – Richard Gasquet

The Spaniard and the Frenchman at the 2022 US Open

Following his practice session with Rafael Nadal, Richard Gasquet gave his verdict on the Spaniard’s preparations. Gasquet, who has never defeated the former in the 18 tour-level matches they have played, said that the fellow 37-year-old seemed pain-free.

"Rafa told me that it took him a while to come back, but I felt like he was no longer in pain," the Frenchman told L’Equipe.

He further said he is confident that the 22-time Grand Slam champion will return to winning ways and be competitive.

“He will be competitive and win games, there is no doubt about it!” Richard Gasquet added.

The former World No. 7 also shared details about his colleague's current training routine.

“He does long three-hour sessions. That's what you have to do, play as much as possible,” he said.

Rafael Nadal, who played just four matches in 2023, winning only one – in the first round of the Australian Open, will now hope for a better result this time around. The Spaniard will participate in the ATP 250 Brisbane International (December 31- January 7), following which he will contest the 2024 Australian Open (January 14- 28).

