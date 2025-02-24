"A Jannik Sinner FAQ might have prevented unforced errors” - Tennis insider explains how ATP should have 'educated' players on Italian's doping saga

Journalist Jon Wertheim recently claimed that the ATP should have educated players on Jannik Sinner's doping saga to prevent misunderstandings. Wertheim's comments came after Andy Murray's former coach, Daniel Vallverdu was disappointed by the lack of support shown towards the World No.1.

Ad

Sinner had tested positive for clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, leading to an investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Ultimately, the ITIA found Sinner not responsible for the Anti-Doping Rule Violations

Although the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was initially disappointed with this ruling and sought a 1-2 year ban, they eventually accepted the World No.1's explanation and settled on a three-month suspension.

Following Jannik Sinner's doping ordeal, Daniel Vallverdu took to social media to express his thoughts. He stated that the lack of "camaraderie" in the tennis community and the absence of support for Sinner "saddened" him.

Ad

Trending

“After giving it some days to digest the reaction from the tennis world regarding @janniksin ban - i would like to say that im saddened by the lack of camaraderie - most not focusing on the facts of the case. The real losers here are JS and Tennis," Vallverdu posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vallverdu added it was important to focus on the anti-doping agencies' processes and rules. He also expressed his belief in Sinner's innocence.

“We should be focusing on the Anti-Doping agencies processes & rules rather than the player being a victim from it - who clearly had zero performance enhancing benefits. ZERO. I know JS since he’s 14yrs old and im comfortable to say that he is 100% not at fault," he added.

Ad

Andy Murray's former coach also said that the Anti-Doping agencies are at fault for the lack of "consistency" and "accuracy."

“The Anti-Doping agencies are at fault for the lack of consistency and accuracy with most tennis cases lately. There should have never been a ban here. Not an easy time for JS and Team. Stay strong and Rome will be the perfect setting for the warm welcome he deserves. 🦊 🎾 💪🏻 ," Daniel Vallverdu shared.

Ad

Reacting to Daniel Vallverdu's remarks, Jon Wertheim suggested that the ATP should have educated players on Jannik Sinner's doping case to prevent misunderstandings and "unforced errors."

"“Entitled to your own opinions; not your own facts”…. Be curious to know what- if any - educating of players did here. A “Sinner situation explainer/ FAQ” email might have prevented a lot of these unforced errors…." Wertheim posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jannik Sinner has only participated in one tournament in 2025, the Australian Open. He successfully defended his title by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final, securing his third Grand Slam title.

“Read the facts!" - Boris Becker also extended his support to Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup Final [Image Source: Getty Images]

In addition to Daniel Vallverdu, German tennis legend Boris Becker has also shown his support for Jannik Sinner following his positive test for a prohibited substance, clostebol.

Ad

Becker publicly defended the World No.1 against speculation that the ITIA had given Sinner special treatment to avoid a doping scandal.

Boris Becker took to social media and stated that those questioning the fairness of Sinner's case should take time to read and review the facts before passing judgment.

“We should take time and read the facts !" Boris Becker posted on X.

Expand Tweet

After serving his three-month suspension, Jannik Sinner is expected to compete at the 2025 Italian Open. Although his suspension will conclude on May 4, 2025, he will be able to resume official training on April 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback