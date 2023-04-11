A look inside 'Suite Rafael Nadal' at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel

After Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal's second-most successful tournament is the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the iconic player has lifted a record 11 titles with a win-loss record of 73-6 (92%).

When he returned to the tournament as a 10-time champion in 2018, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort unveiled a suite in his name to honor his scarcely believable achievements.

The tournament also happens to be the Spaniard's debut Masters 1000 event in 2003, a few weeks after he won his first-ever ATP Challenger Tour title at the Open Citta della Disfida in Italy's Barletta. He won eight consecutive editions from 2005 to 2012 and another three from 2016 to 2018.

When the lavish sea-facing suite was unveiled before the start of the tournament in 2018, Nadal was present alongside his wife Maria Francisca Perello. The souvenirs in the 92m² (coincidently his current tally of singles titles) suite include a tennis racquet, a signed jersey, shoes, and photos of his titles at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the venue of the third Masters 1000 event of the year.

There's also a 22m² (coincidently his current tally of Grand Slam titles) terrace in the suite.

The 36-year-old is currently recovering from a hip injury that he picked up at the 2023 Australian Open in January, forcing him to miss the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Miami Open, and the Monte-Carlo Masters. He is expected to make a comeback at the Barcelona Open, which begins on April 17.

Rafael Nadal was 16 when he played Monte-Carlo Masters in 2003

At the age of 16, Rafael Nadal entered the 2003 Monte-Carlo Masters, his first Masters 1000 tournament, as a qualifier and reached the main draw.

He defeated Karol Kucera in the first round before upsetting the reigning French Open champion, Spain's Albert Costa, in straight sets. Argentina's Guillermo Coria beat the youngster in the third round.

Playing in the 2005 edition, Nadal recalled his first appearance in Monte-Carlo, saying that he would never forget the tournament.

"I have great memories from Monte Carlo. It was my first notable tournament, and I played well, qualifying for the main draw and beating Karol Kucera and Albert Costa. I will never forget that but I must improve and move further from that third round," he said.

"Before Monte Carlo 2003, I played two Challenger finals, winning the title in Barletta and heading to Monte Carlo with confidence," he added. "I won two matches there and proved that I could compete against the rivals from the ATP Tour."

