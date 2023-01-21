Former Australian tennis player Jelena Dokic has hit out at online trolls on social media, calling recent comments "disgusting" and "a new low," while pledging she will keep fighting against the negativity.

In 2017, the former World No.10 published her autobiography, Unbreakable, which documents her life, career and how she endured continuous mental and physical torture from her father, Damir Dokic.

A player-turned-commentator, Dokic recently called out two trolls on her Instagram where one of them joked about her killing herself. Needless to say, this was triggering for Dokic, who has been open about her mental struggles. She previously revealed that she had considered taking her own life.

“A new low and this actually made me cry this morning when I woke up and read it. A new low. Just when you think online abuse and trolling can’t get any worse. Almost 1 million people commit suicide in the world every year. That’s scary and so sad... How disgusting. They should ashamed of themselves,” wrote Jelena Dokic in reply to a comment.

She added:

“I am thinking of all those who have committed suicide, those who have wanted to, those who have lost friends and loved ones to suicide and all those struggling."

She further stated that she is now "fighting against ignorace."

"I am fighting for all of those who feel like they don’t have a voice, who don’t feel like they are being heard, for those who are struggling, for those who have struggled with suicidal thoughts, have lost loved ones and friends to suicide, and I am fighting against ignorance, bad people, trolls, online abuse and disgusting human beings.”

Jelena Dokic was beaten by her father with a belt until she was bloodied and unconscious. This went on for years before she could move on from her father, who was also her coach for a period of time. Dokic also wrote that she lost consciousness after a first-round loss in 2000.

Jelena Dokic speaks out on fighting for mental health awareness

Australian Open 2023 Launch

Jelena Dokic has been a vocal advocate for positive body image and mental health awareness. Despite enduring years of physical and mental torture, she has persisted and has come out stronger than ever before.

Dokic never backs down from calling out trolls. One of them commented that the abuse she went through is “just life!”

“Enough is enough. I will always speak up and fight for what is right. I will especially fight against abuse, child abuse, domestic violence and I will fight for mental health awareness and against lies. So it’s time to call it out and show it,” Jelena slammed the troll.

She added:

“How disgusting, disgraceful and shameful.... Your message and what you say and write can really affect someone out there and their wellbeing. It's absolutely disgraceful. I will just leave it here. Disgusting!!!”

Poll : 0 votes