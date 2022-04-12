"A perfect gift on his and Mirka's anniversary" - Tennis fans express their delight at Roger Federer's latest update from rehab and training

Roger Federer was last seen in action at Wimbledon last year, bidding farewell to the crowd following a quarterfinal loss against Hubert Hurkacz. The Swiss has been on the sidelines since, undergoing a third knee surgery on the same knee.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion now seems to be on track to make a comeback and he treated his fans to some news last month when he posted a short video of himself back in racket training. Yesterday, the 40-year-old posted another update, this time sharing a series of photos from his training session at the gym.

Tennis fans were just as happy about his latest post as they were last time, taking to social media within minutes to express their delight at seeing the Swiss Maestro another step closer to full recovery.

While many on Twitter were cautiously optimistic about when the former World No. 1 might be back on the tennis court, they saw the training session as a "positive sign" for the most part.

"You can tell by Federer's body language that he cannot wait to be back. It's been a long and difficult road, but it looks like the positive signs are finally there," one fan wrote.

"Things you love to see! Hoping to have you back soon, @Roger Federer," the ATP Tennis TV handle tweeted.

Kerri Wilson @Kerri_KLW @TennisTV @rogerfederer What a sight for sore eyes! Tennis needs its classy players back on the court. @TennisTV @rogerfederer What a sight for sore eyes! Tennis needs its classy players back on the court.😃

The date when the World No. 43 announced the news to his fans happened to be April 11 -- the same day he married Mirka, his wife of more than a decade. This led many fans to exclaim that it was the perfect anniversary gift from the 40-year-old.

"Just what we needed to hear. A perfect gift on his and Mirka’s anniversary," one fan posted.

Sap @Terpish José Morgado @josemorgado “Rehab is rocking”, says 40yo Roger Federer on Instagram.



Some great news to start the week. “Rehab is rocking”, says 40yo Roger Federer on Instagram. Some great news to start the week. https://t.co/1dbHnmXm8A I'm convinced Federer, Tiger, and Brady have a very large bet and whoever retires last wins. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… I'm convinced Federer, Tiger, and Brady have a very large bet and whoever retires last wins. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"Bless him just want to see him healthy and maybe play some 'good-bye' matches? He has nothing to prove to anyone," another user posted.

Anita Coates @AnitaCoates7 @josemorgado Bless him just want to see him healthy and maybe play some 'good-bye' matches ? He has nothing to prove to anyone. @josemorgado Bless him just want to see him healthy and maybe play some 'good-bye' matches ? He has nothing to prove to anyone.

Roger Federer has left the top-30 in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2000

Meanwhile, Roger Federer has sunk to as low as World No. 43 in the ATP rankings due to his extended periods of time away from the game. This marks the first time he has been out of the top 30 since 2000.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is at risk of becoming an unranked player after the conclusion of Wimbledon this year, with the Swiss defending half of his 2019 finalist points from the event. To add to that, the 40-year-old has already been left out of the Swiss National Rankings list, a list he has headlined every single time since April 2001.

