×
Create
Notifications

"A perfect gift on his and Mirka's anniversary" - Tennis fans express their delight at Roger Federer's latest update from rehab and training

Twitter exploded at the sight of &lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/player/roger-federer&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Roger Federer&lt;/a&gt;&#039;s latest updates from training
Twitter exploded at the sight of Roger Federer's latest updates from training
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 12, 2022 06:54 PM IST
News

Roger Federer was last seen in action at Wimbledon last year, bidding farewell to the crowd following a quarterfinal loss against Hubert Hurkacz. The Swiss has been on the sidelines since, undergoing a third knee surgery on the same knee.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion now seems to be on track to make a comeback and he treated his fans to some news last month when he posted a short video of himself back in racket training. Yesterday, the 40-year-old posted another update, this time sharing a series of photos from his training session at the gym.

Tennis fans were just as happy about his latest post as they were last time, taking to social media within minutes to express their delight at seeing the Swiss Maestro another step closer to full recovery.

While many on Twitter were cautiously optimistic about when the former World No. 1 might be back on the tennis court, they saw the training session as a "positive sign" for the most part.

"You can tell by Federer's body language that he cannot wait to be back. It's been a long and difficult road, but it looks like the positive signs are finally there," one fan wrote.
You can tell by Federer's body language that he cannot wait to be back. It's been a long and difficult road, but it looks like the positive signs are finally there. https://t.co/UwxysVCMhI
I missed him so much 😭😭❤️ twitter.com/tennistv/statu…
"Things you love to see! Hoping to have you back soon, @Roger Federer," the ATP Tennis TV handle tweeted.
Things you love to see 😍Hoping to have you back soon, @rogerfederer! 🙏📸 (Roger Federer/IG) https://t.co/9lX3EsS4m7
@TennisTV @rogerfederer What a sight for sore eyes! Tennis needs its classy players back on the court.😃

The date when the World No. 43 announced the news to his fans happened to be April 11 -- the same day he married Mirka, his wife of more than a decade. This led many fans to exclaim that it was the perfect anniversary gift from the 40-year-old.

"Just what we needed to hear. A perfect gift on his and Mirka’s anniversary," one fan posted.
Just what we needed to hear 🙏A perfect gift on his and Mirka’s anniversary 🌸❤️📸 @rogerfederer ’s Instagram https://t.co/ee9CyFUywg
I'm convinced Federer, Tiger, and Brady have a very large bet and whoever retires last wins. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
DID YOU SEE FEDERER’s KNEE???ITS AMAZINGITS SO STRONGOH MY GOD ITS SO STRONG
"Bless him just want to see him healthy and maybe play some 'good-bye' matches? He has nothing to prove to anyone," another user posted.
@josemorgado Bless him just want to see him healthy and maybe play some 'good-bye' matches ? He has nothing to prove to anyone.
@josemorgado Tennis really misses this guy 😪
Meanwhile in the #Federer galaxy🪐 https://t.co/SyvxAIGl3j

Roger Federer has left the top-30 in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2000

Roger Federer has left the top-30 of the ATP rankings for the first time in two decades
Roger Federer has left the top-30 of the ATP rankings for the first time in two decades

Meanwhile, Roger Federer has sunk to as low as World No. 43 in the ATP rankings due to his extended periods of time away from the game. This marks the first time he has been out of the top 30 since 2000.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is at risk of becoming an unranked player after the conclusion of Wimbledon this year, with the Swiss defending half of his 2019 finalist points from the event. To add to that, the 40-year-old has already been left out of the Swiss National Rankings list, a list he has headlined every single time since April 2001.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी