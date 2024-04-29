"A screamer of a match…literally" "Big huge fat gargantuan": Fans react to Aryna Sabalenka & Danielle Collins facing each other at Madrid Open 4R

Tennis fans recently reacted to Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins booking a fourth-round faceoff at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Defending champion Sabalenka kicked off her campaign at the WTA 1000 Madrid tournament in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She started strong by defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in her opening match. She then went on to secure her spot in the fourth round by overcoming 19-year-old American wild card Robin Montgomery 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka won her first Madrid Open title in 2021 by defeating Ashleigh Barty in the final and added to it last year by beating Iga Swiatek in the championship match. The Belarusian will now look to become only the second woman to win the Madrid Open three times, following Petra Kvitova's three-time victory in 2011, 2015, and 2018.

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins began her 2024 Madrid Open campaign with a victory over qualifier Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in the second round, followed by another win against qualifier Jaqueline Cristian 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the third round to advance to the fourth round where she will now face the World No.2.

Tennis fans were delighted to learn that Sabalenka and Collins will face each other in the fourth round at the Madrid Open. They took to social media to share their opinion on the same.

One fan stated that the match-up between Sabalenka and Collins was a "huge" event.

"Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins Madrid R4 tomorrow is a big huge fat gargantuan YES PLEASE!" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Several fans humorously pointed out that the clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins might be a noisy affair, as both players love to scream and grunt throughout the match.

"Should be a screamer of a match…literally," the fan posted.

"So much grunting and screaming," the fan posted.

"It’s going to be a loud, hard hitting match!! I’m excited about this one!! 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 🏆 ," a fan posted.

One fan even joked that the tennis balls for the upcoming match between Collins and Sabalenka might be afraid, given the powerful hitting abilities of both players.

"Tennis balls everywhere are crying, screaming, throwing up," a fan wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka & Danielle Collins' head-to-head record ahead of their Madrid Open 4R clash

Aryna Sabalenka (R) and Danielle Collins (R) at the 2022 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins have faced off four times on the WTA Tour, with the World No. 2 emerging victorious in all four matches. Their head-to-head record currently stands at 4-0.

Their first meeting took place in the first round of the 2018 US Open, where Sabalenka defeated Collins 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. They then crossed paths again at the 2019 Wuhan Open, with the Belarusian dominating the match with a score of 6-1, 6-0.

Their next two encounters came at the US Opens. In 2021, Sabalenka defeated Collins 6-3, 6-3, and in 2022, the World No. 2 emerged victorious with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

This season, Aryna Sabalenka has claimed one title - the Australian Open, while Danielle Collins had title runs at the Miami Open and the Charleston Open before beginning her campaign at the Madrid Open.