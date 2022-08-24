"A tennis tournament and a specific player won’t dictate govt policy, you can be mad at me for basic facts if needed" - Andy Roddick on American rules barring Novak Djokovic from competing at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic has been a hot topic in the tennis world and beyond, as the calendar inches closer to the US Open, which begins on August 29. On Tuesday, Andy Roddick stated that no player or tournament will dictate government policy, referring to the Serbian's ongoing battle to take part in the New York Grand Slam.

The former World No. 1 was speaking about the United States of America requiring foreign travelers to be double vaccianated against coronavirus, which effectively bars Djokovic from entering the country to compete in the season's final Grand Slam. While there have been several people calling for the US to tweak its policy, there are no signs of change as of now.

When one fan stated that Roddick would never be like Reilly Opelka, John Isner or Tennys Sandgren, American players who have publicly stated their support for the Serbian, the 39-year-old tweeted his reply.

"Probably true. I think he should be able to play, but spamming all things US Open is useless. Throwing your toys all over twitterverse won’t change the govt policy.A tennis tournament, and a specific player won’t dictate govt policy. You can be mad at me for basic facts if needed," he wrote.

andyroddick @andyroddick @Que_Mes8 @pavyg @ReillyOpelka @JohnIsner @TennysSandgren Probably true. I think he should be able to play, but spamming all things US Open is useless. Throwing your toys all over twitterverse won’t change the govt policy.A tennis tournament, and a specific player won’t dictate govt policy. You can be mad at me for basic facts if needed @Que_Mes8 @pavyg @ReillyOpelka @JohnIsner @TennysSandgren Probably true. I think he should be able to play, but spamming all things US Open is useless. Throwing your toys all over twitterverse won’t change the govt policy.A tennis tournament, and a specific player won’t dictate govt policy. You can be mad at me for basic facts if needed

As per his official website, Djokovic might have resigned himself to missing the year's final Grand Slam. The three-time US Open champion usually releases his schedule on his website well ahead of time but has not listed the US Open currently.

“There are no scheduled events at this moment,” Djokovic's official website says.

"It's not the end of the world" - Novak Djokovic on his potential absence at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic could be forced to sit out of the 2022 US Open

While the sticking point in the entire ordeal has been Novak Djokovic not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, he has stood firm on his decision not to get the jab.

Speaking at a press conference, the 35-year-old stated that the only way he would enter New York to compete in the Major was either via a change in American travel regulations or via getting an exemption from the vaccine mandate.

"The only good news I can have is that they eliminate that protocol that only people who are vaccinated or have some exemption can enter the country. I don't know if it will be possible," Djokovic said in a press conference at Wimbledon.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner said that while he would respect the rules and not fight them, he expects others to respect his views and beliefs - referring to his stance on vaccinations.

"I respect everything and everybody, and I expect at least people to respect my decision. If I have a permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I'll not be there. It's not the end of the world," he said in a press conference at the unveiling of a tennis complex in Visoko.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala