"Absolutely disgusting that Novak Djokovic's using Tara Moore's name"- Fans bring up PTPA's "silence" after "pathetic" take on Jannik Sinner case

Fans were unhappy with Novak Djokovic naming Tara Moore while discussing "favoritism" in Jannik Sinner's doping verdict. Several fans brought up the "silence" of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), led by the Serb, during Moore's doping case.

In 2022, British player Moore was provisionally suspended after she tested positive for an illegal substance. The PTPA did not release any statements at the time. In October of that year, Simona Halep also faced doping charges.

The PTPA soon released a statement in favor of the former Grand Slam champion after her doping charges were announced. This left Moore frustrated and she wrote on X:

"Their silence tells you everything."

Sinner's three-month suspension has been confirmed. The World No. 1's no-fault verdict, given by the ITIA, was appealed by WADA. However, the case was settled outside the court with the Italian accepting a three-month ban.

During his media duties in Qatar, Djokovic criticized the situation.

"A majority of the players don’t feel that it’s fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favoritism happening," the Serb said.

"Simona Halep and Tara Moore and some other players that are maybe less known that have been struggling to resolve their cases for years, or have gotten the ban for years," added Djokovic. "There is so much inconsistencies between the cases."

Fans were left extremely unhappy with Djokovic mentioning Moore after she even criticized the PTPA for their "silence."

"Djokovic using Tara Moore’s case against Sinner is so shameless man when his PTPA didn’t even advocate for her in the first place, but now that her name is convenient to use against Sinner, he uses it. Unreal stuff," one fan wrote.

"It is absolutely disgusting that he is using her name to justify his psycho mindset, consider he didn't do squat for her," another fan wrote.

"It should also be noted... during this time period of the Halep/Moore fiasco created by hypocrite Novax, that PTPA hired Nassar Aug 2022 to deflect the heat towards Novax/conflict of interests," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans slamming the Serb for his comments.

"Djokovic never used her name or referred to her case at all before, and he loves to talk, hell he takes a 30 minutes press conference to practice his hobby of talking And yet never ever mentioned her case or her name, but he does it now because he wants to hurt Sinner! Pathetic" one fan wrote.

"Also regarding tara moore, no one including Djokovic knew about her (let alone her case) before her twitter spree. Good on her for getting her word out to show the double standards on tour but using her (and halep) as your examples is crazy," another fan wrote.

"Double standards at it again actually," yet another fan wrote.

"It’s inconsistent, and it appears to be very unfair" - Novak Djokovic on the anti-doping system after Jannik Sinner's ban

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2024 - Source: Getty

During his address of the situation, Novak Djokovic criticized the handling of Jannik Sinner's doping case, calling the punishment "strange" and accusing authorities of "favoritism." He claimed that most players feel the process was unfair and suggested that top players with better legal access receive preferential treatment.

The World No. 7 also pointed out inconsistencies, referencing Simona Halep and Tara Moore, who faced harsher bans despite similar circumstances. Concluding his remarks, he called for an overhaul of the anti-doping system, stating:

"Right now it’s a ripe time for us to really address the system, because the system and the structure obviously doesn’t work (for) anti-doping, it’s obvious. I hope that in the next period of the near future that the governing bodies are going to come together, of our tours and the tennis ecosystem, and try to find a more effective way to deal with these processes. It’s inconsistent, and it appears to be very unfair."

Sinner will be banned until the first week of May 2025. He will return in time to compete at his home Masters 1000 event, the Italian Open. Further, after winning the Australian Open in January, the World No. 1 evaded missing a Grand Slam event duev to his ban as he returns before the French Open.

