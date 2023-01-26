"Absolutely disgusting" - Ukraine's Alex Dolgopolov furious over Novak Djokovic's father supporting pro-Russian actions at Australian Open 2023

Former Ukrainian tennis pro Alex Dolgopolov recently expressed his outrage in response to Novak Djokovic's father's support for pro-Russian actions at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open.

The incident took place during Djokovic's quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, where the Serb defeated the Russian in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. Following the match, the Serb's father, Srdjan Djokovic, posed for photographs with a group of supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A video posted on YouTube shows Srdjan posing with a man holding a Russian flag with Putin's face on it and wearing a t-shirt with the infamous 'Z' symbol, which is viewed as a vehemently pro-war representation of President Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In an apparent demonstration of support for the Russian cause, Srdjan can be heard saying to the man as he prepares to leave, "Zivejli Russiyani." The phrase is translated as "long live the Russians" by the channel.

Check out the video here:

The incident unquestionably sparked a great deal of controversy, and in light of this, former Ukrainian tennis star Alex Dolgopolov was unable to hold back his outrage.

He called it "absolutely disgusting" and said that if these individuals, including Djokovic's father, support such a "genocidal regime," they have no business in being around tennis tournaments.

"Absolutely disgusting. Politics should be kept out of sports they said. These people have absolutely no business in being on tennis tournaments, including @DjokerNole father, if they openly praise a genocidal regime," Dolgopolov tweeted.

Dolgopolov continued by saying that politics is always a part of sports, using the aforementioned incident as well as one involving Karen Khachanov's advocacy for the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh as examples.

"To be clear. The ones saying-politics are out of sports, is simply delusional, never was, never will be and this video is a clear example. As well as this picture," he wrote.

Alex Dolgopolov @TheDolgo To be clear. The ones saying-politics are out of sports, is simply delusional, never was, never will be and this video is a clear example. As well as this picture To be clear. The ones saying-politics are out of sports, is simply delusional, never was, never will be and this video is a clear example. As well as this picture https://t.co/TuqlgRsmFO

Novak Djokovic continues to face heckling issues at the Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 10.

It all started with Novak Djokovic's second-round match against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud. During the encounter, the Serb demanded that a loudmouth tennis fan be ejected from the Rod Laver Arena after receiving constant heckles. He took matters into his own hands, telling the umpire that the spectator was attempting to get inside his head during the tie-break.

"The guy's drunk out of his mind, from the first point he's been provoking me. He's not here to watch tennis. He just wants to get in my head," Novak said.

The same thing happened in his fourth-round match against Alex de Minaur when an audience heckled him due to his vaccination status. The heckling issue continued in his quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev when both players were forced to stop playing at one point due to a particularly loud heckler, who umpire James Keothavong later warned.

