"Absolutely ridiculous; never seen anything like this in life; help her" - Tennis fans in shock as Simona Halep removed from US Open entry list

Simona Halep was dropped from the 2023 US Open entry list, owing to a provisional doping suspension. She was withdrawn from the tournament's qualifying draw.

Halep tested positive for a banned substance called 'roxadustat' after last year's US Open. She was accused of another doping offense in May this year. Despite the accusations, a proper outcome of the tribunal hearing on the offenses has not been revealed yet, leaving the case in limbo.

During the provisional suspension period, a player is ineligible to compete in any tour event. Accordingly, Halep's name on the entry list was dropped during the qualifying draw itself.

"A lot of speculation about Simona Halep but never heard anything from officials to indicate she would be eligible for #USOpen. Automatically withdrawn at the time of the qualifying draw this week due to her provisional suspension," tennis journalist Christopher Clarey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans felt it was unfair by the ITIA to have left Halep in a state of uncertainty, which has kept her from playing for a year.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. There has to be someone who can help??? I mean honestly. Players Council could maybe step in? It has been a year. 1 year without knowing what will happen to her. She deserves better. I just have never seen anything like this in my life. Help her!!!," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan requested the ITIA for a reasonable explanation for the postponement of the case's verdict.

"@itia_tennis how can an institution that advocates for integrity justify delaying the verdict!? This delay is deeply unsettling and troubling to countless tennis fans, particularly @Simona_Halep. It's difficult to imagine any reasonable explanation for such a deliberate postponement," their tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions to Halep's exit from the 2023 US Open:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep last played on tour at US Open 2022

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep last played a competitive match at the 2022 US Open, where she faced Ukraine's Daria Snigur in the opening round. Making her Grand Slam main-draw debut, Snigur recorded one of the biggest wins of her career by defeating the two-time Grand Slam champion, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

With the suspension in place, Halep has not been able to compete in tour events since then. The Romanian's inactivity has caused her rankings to drop considerably. From being ranked No. 10 at the end of 2022, Halep dropped to World No. 1140 on August 21.

Simona Halep is expected to be unranked soon, following her absence from this year's US Open. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend has taken the Romanian's spot in the main draw of the New York Major.