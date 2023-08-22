Simona Halep removed from US Open entry list after initial appearance; won't contest the New York Slam as suspension continues

Simona Halep, provisionally suspended for doping, will not contest the 2023 US Open. While the Romanian initially appeared on the entry list, she has been removed from the same.

Despite the uncertainty over the outcome of her doping ordeal, Halep kept her name on the entry list for the US Open. The move surprised many, giving fans a glimmer of hope about her return. It is worth noting that the former World No. 1 had not featured in the lists of the previous three Grand Slams this year – the Australian Open, the French Open, and the Wimbledon Championships.

On Monday, August 21, however, when the qualifying draw for the US Open was released, Halep was “automatically withdrawn” from the Slam's entry list, as per the USTA.

Halep hasn’t been seen in action since August 2022, when she faced a shock exit against Daria Snigur in the opening round of the US Open. Following the early defeat, the two-time Grand Slam champion announced that she will be concluding her season early after undergoing nose surgery.

Just days later, she was handed a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for a failed doping test. She tested positive for a banned substance called ‘Roxadustat.’

Ever since, Halep has maintained her innocence and has been fighting the suspension. In May this year, the player was also slapped with another doping offence over the irregularities in her athlete biological passport.

Throughout the prolonged ordeal, Halep has also complained about the delay in the proceedings, and accused the ITIA of “inconceivable harassment.” Following numerous delays, the Romanian had her first hearing in June. However, the outcome of the tribunal hearing hasn’t been revealed yet.

Simona Halep drops out of the top 1000 in WTA rankings ahead of the US Open

Halep has dropped outside the WTA Top 1000

Simona Halep kicked off her 2022 season with a title win at the Melbourne Summer Set. She otherwise struggled on the court in the first half of 2022. As a result, Halep briefly dropped outside the Top 25 in the rankings.

The Romanian, however, earned favorable results in the latter half of the season. Most notably, she collected her 24th title at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open and re-entered the Top 10 in the WTA rankings.

Albeit her inactivity due to suspension, the two-time Grand Slam champion was ranked World No. 10 at the start of 2023 as well. However, due to her prolonged absence, Simona Halep has seen a rapid drop in her ranking over the months.

In fact, the player now has just 10 ranking points to her name, which she earned during her opening-round loss at the US Open. As a result, she dropped to a ranking of World No. 1140 on August 21.

With the latest US Open 2023 setback, Halep will soon be unranked and completely disappear from the rankings chart on September 12.