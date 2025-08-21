  • home icon
  After brave drugs revelation, Serena Williams shows off her body while enjoying sunny getaway

After brave drugs revelation, Serena Williams shows off her body while enjoying sunny getaway

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 21, 2025 17:43 GMT
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture&trade; Presented By Coca-Cola&reg; - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Source: Getty
Serena Williams at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams recently stunned in a yellow swimsuit as she enjoyed her time on the beach after recently revealing weight loss drug usage. Although she retired from tennis in 2022, her legacy still resonates in the sporting world, making her one of the most decorated players in history.

Serena Williams, amid the 2025 US Open, where she has won six singles titles in her career, has been busy with business activities. In a recent episode of the Today Show, she discussed her partnership with the healthcare company Ro, where she serves as a paid spokesperson. She also talked about her sister Venus Williams' wedding and what her role would be in the grand celebration.

As the elder Williams sister gears up to become the oldest entrant at the US Open at 45, the 23-time Grand Slam titlist soaked in some sun, donning a yellow swimsuit and posing on the water. Her caption read:

"melanin mellow-yellow"
After retiring from tennis, Williams has become a prominent name in the investing forum and uses her global platform to advocate for a range of racial, social, and gender equity matters. She has also become a family person, spending quality time with her husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, and her two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

Serena Williams recently talked about using weight-loss drugs to accelerate her fitness journey

Williams at the Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute&#039;s Annual FII Priority Conference - (Source: Getty)
Williams at the Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute's Annual FII Priority Conference - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams has received criticism for her drastic weight loss in recent months, particularly because it presents a striking contrast to her physique during her competitive playing days.

Talking about her mission to destigmatize the use of weight loss drugs, Williams admitted to using GLP-1s to aid her fitness journey after the birth of two daughters, since she didn't feel physically healthy. In a conversation with Vogue's Senior Beauty & Wellness Editor, Margaux Anbouba, the former World No. 1 said:

"My whole life is being in the gym, working out, running, training, HIIT training, dancing, every single thing you can think of. I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that. That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different and got on the GLP-1 with Ro."
The 43-year-old also shared that her reason for speaking openly about it was to help other women navigate the same issue in their own lives.

"I was putting in the work. I actually think it’s a problem a lot of other women can relate to, that you are in the gym and eating healthy, but just can’t get to the level you want or need to. I feel lighter mentally, I feel sexier, I feel more confident," she added.

Serena Williams accessed the weight-loss medication through Ro, where her husband is an active investor.

