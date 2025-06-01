After brutal French Open loss to Jannik Sinner, Jiri Lehecka makes his feelings known on playing against World No. 1

Jannik Sinner registered a dominant straight-set victory against Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the 2025 French Open on Saturday, May 31. The World No. 1 closed the match 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in his favor in 95 minutes, the shortest match of the Grand Slam event so far.
Lehecka could do little to stop the World No. 1 as he trailed 0-6, 0-5 when he finally won his first game of the contest. In light of the same, the Czech shared a couple of pictures from the match on Instagram and used a little humor to congratulate his opponent with the caption:
"This photo sums up the whole match today. You think I won a match or a set? No, no, this is the feeling when you win one game against @janniksin at @rolandgarros . Well deserved win Jannik, wish you best of luck for the rest of the tournament. 🙏 Happy with the last two weeks of clay and now the whole focus on 🌱 season."
The 3-time Grand Slam champion is one of the strongest contenders for the trophy and has not dropped a set going into the fourth round of the clay-court Major.
Jannik Sinner to encounter Andrey Rublev in R4 of 2025 French Open
Jannik Sinner will clash with Andrey Rublev for a spot in the quarterfinals at the 2025 French Open on Monday, June 2.
Sinner will come into the match after a landslide victory over Jiri Lehecka in the third round. He previously sailed past Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 and Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in the first and second round, respectively. The 2024 US Open and 2025 Australian Open champion will look to extend his 17-match winning streak at Grand Slam events.
Andrey Rublev has dropped a set against Lloyd Harris but quickly recovered to seal a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory in the opening round. He next ousted Adam Walton 7-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the second round before a walkover in the third round against home-hope Arthur Fils. Fils withdrew from the match due to a back injury, setting Rublev up for a fourth-round match for the first time since his quarterfinal finish in 2022.
The head-to-head between the two players stands at 6-3 in Jannik Sinner's favor. They last met on court in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Cincinnati Open, with Sinner winning the contest.