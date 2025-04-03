After Carlos Alcaraz's Louis Vuitton & Jannik Sinner's Gucci collab, Jack Draper lands lucrative deal with Burberry

After Jannik Sinner's Gucci and Carlos Alcaraz's Louis Vuitton deals, Jack Draper has landed a prestigious deal to become the brand ambassador of a British luxury fashion powerhouse, Burberry. The British No. 1 recently joined the big time of the tennis world after winning the biggest title of his young career at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Over the past few years, the tennis fraternity came to expect big things from Draper due to his precocious talents. The 20-year-old took a set off of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2021 on his main draw debut at a Grand Slam, and since then steadily made his rise to the top of the game. Last year, he even made his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance at the US Open.

The 23-year-old finally stamped his authority in the big time when he won his first Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. What makes this triumph special is the men he defeated. Seeded 13th, the Brit defeated Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby, third seed Taylor Fritz, 11th seed Ben Shelton, two-time defending champion and second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and 12th seed Holger Rune to lift the trophy.

Owing to his recent success, Jack Draper has landed a lucrative deal with the prestigious fashion house Burberry. His contemporaries Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz also boast big deals with the luxury brands Gucci and Louis Vuitton, respectively. Burberry announced the deal on their Instagram account with a stylish image of the Brit in the brand's wear, and captioned the post:

"Introducing our new brand ambassador, British No.1 tennis player Jack DraperHis drive, dedication and optimism, on and off the tennis court, make him a perfect match for Burberry."

The World No. 7 also expressed his delight at becoming the new face of Burberry.

"I have admired Burberry since I was a kid" - Jack Draper

Jack Draper - Source: Getty

Jack Draper expressed his delight at becoming Burberry's brand ambassador, stating how he had admired the luxury brand since he was a kid.

“Being able to represent Burberry as a brand ambassador is a real honor for me. I have admired the brand since I was a kid — it’s an iconic house and represents classic British style,” he said.

The CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of Burberry, Daniel Lee, lauded the Brit for how he has been representing Great Britain in the tennis world.

“It’s inspiring seeing Jack Draper represent Great Britain with such a level of commitment. He is already one of his generation’s most talented sportspeople. We are looking forward to watching his matches over the next few months."

Draper is slated to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters next, where he will be kicking off his European clay swing.

