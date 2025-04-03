Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 Draw: Release date and where to follow

The ATP Tour heads to the scenic Monaco for the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. The clay swing's first Masters 1000 tournament will be held from April 6-13. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and other top players headline the draw.

The draw ceremony for this year's Monte-Carlo Masters will take place on Friday, April 4 at 5:00 p.m. local time (CEST). Updates will be provided on the tournament's social media channels, including Instagram and X. A live stream for the same could also be provided, possibly on the tournament's YouTube channel, though that's not known for sure.

The singles draw will consist of 56 players, with the top eight seeds receiving a first-round bye. Zverev is the top seed and is seeking his first title of the season. Alcaraz follows him as the second seed with Fritz in tow as the third seed. Djokovic is up next as the fourth seed. He's one of the few former champions in the draw, having won the title here in 2013 and 2015.

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud is seeded fifth, while Jack Draper, who won the season's first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, is the sixth seed. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is the seventh seed and former champion Andrey Rublev is seeded eighth.

Novak Djokovic aiming to capture his milestone 100th career title at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Novak Djokovic came agonizingly close to winning his 100th career title at the recently concluded Miami Open. However, he fell to teen sensation Jakub Mensik in the final. He will be keen to renew his mission for the same at the Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament where he claimed his last title a decade ago.

Djokovic won his first title at the venue in historic fashion, bringing an end to Rafael Nadal's eight-year reign by beating him in the 2013 final. He won his second title here a couple of years later during his historic 2015 season. He will aim to recapture some of that old magic to secure not only his third title here but also the 100th of his career.

He is still giving most of his peers on the tour a run for their money. Mensik, who beat him in Miami, isn't competing in Monte Carlo. With World No. 1 Jannik Sinner still serving his three-month ban, and Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz being far from their best, this could be the 24-time Major champion's time to make a move.

