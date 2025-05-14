After controversy over match delay, Jannik Sinner's opponent Casper Ruud makes feelings known on facing Italian in Rome

Casper Ruud has shared his views on his Italian Open quarterfinal chances. Ruud came through his rain-delayed last of 16 match, against Jaume Munar, 6-3 6-4, and now progresses to the quarterfinal against the formidable World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Ruud has looked impressive in Rome so far, but Sinner has also looked ominously good, winning his three matches without dropping a set.

Ruud has much to be optimistic about. His clay-court season took a huge turn for the good at the last tournament in Madrid, which he won by beating World No. 5 Jack Draper in the final, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. He has a tremendous record on clay, winning 125 matches and 12 titles on the surface over the last five years, which is more than any other player.

After the win over Munar, Casper Ruud gave a post-match interview in which he talked about his form and his prospects in the next round against the top-seeded Italian. The interview was relayed by The Tennis Letter's X (formerly Twitter) account. Ruud acknowledged his clay-court record, but humbly said that Carlos Alcaraz's bigger tournament successes made him the best current player on the dirt:

“Match wins is one thing and of course to do it at the biggest tournament is another. I’ve had a little bit of both. But I would consider Alcaraz has had a better 4 or 5 years than me on this surface. He won Paris, he won Madrid a couple times. He won Monte Carlo. So by far way more big titles than myself."

Ruud went on to say that he was pleased with his performances on clay this year. He stressed, however, that Sinner presented a formidable challenge:

"It’s been a steady 5 years for me on this surface. That’s why I keep saying I love coming back here. I kinda feel like I’m in my backyard. But that doesn’t mean I don’t lose matches on this surface. I lost already a couple this year. I’m on a good roll. But tomorrow will be one of the toughest matches of the year probably."

In the pair's head-to-head, Sinner is leading 3-0. They've never met on clay, which in turn may be the equalizing factor when they face each other on May 15.

Despite his clay-court record, Casper Ruud's slate in important finals is not good

Casper Ruud is ranked No. 7 following his win in Madrid. He's won 13 Tour ATP titles and, on his best day, is capable of beating any player on the world stage. However, the Norwegians' win/loss record in important finals is not good. His Madrid Open win was his first Masters 1000 event victory. After lifting the trophy, Ruud told The Guardian.com that he was aware of the stats:

"Even though I won today, my record in big finals is still not good, it’s 1-6,” he said. “I’ve been in many unbelievable and incredible positions in my career, and I’ve been able to experience some great things and, unfortunately, have been on the losing spectrum of many of those matches, but that’s OK."

Casper Ruud has reached three Major finals - losing each of them. He was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the 2022 French Open and by Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in 2023. He was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open in 2022. He'll be looking to put on a show against Sinner to give himself the confidence that he can go a step further in the French at the end of this month.

