After Frances Tiafoe mocks his new haircut, Carlos Alcaraz gets his revenge by helping American’s next opponent prepare at US Open

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Aug 27, 2025 10:40 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (L) Frances Tiafoe (R) | Getty
Carlos Alcaraz (L) Frances Tiafoe (R) | Getty

Frances Tiafoe had some fun at Carlos Alcaraz’s expense, joking about the Spaniard’s bold new buzzcut at the US Open. Alcaraz got cheeky revenge soon after, as he practiced with Martin Damm, Tiafoe’s second-round opponent in New York.

Alcaraz shocked the tennis world when he came out with a buzzcut at the US Open. One of the players who was visibly in shock was Tiafoe. A video of him getting a glimpse of the Spaniard's new look also went viral on social media.

Later, Tiafoe opened up about the new haircut, calling it "horrendous."

"Yeah, it's horrible. I mean, it's definitely terrible. That's my guy though... I don't know who told him that's good. I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From me, from a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out and prides myself on good haircuts, it's horrendous," Frances Tiafoe said.
A day later, Alcaraz was scheduled to practice with Damm. The pair seemed to have a fulfilling practice session after which they shared glimpses of it on their Instagram Stories.

Carlos Alcaraz and Martin Damm&#039;s Instagram Stories
Carlos Alcaraz and Martin Damm's Instagram Stories

Tiafoe will face the 21-year-old American in the second round of the US Open, marking their first-ever meeting on tour.

"Frances Tiafoe is lying, I know he likes this cut" - Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference after the first round at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz denied Frances Tiafoe's public opinion about his hair. The Spaniard claimed that Tiafoe told him he liked the cut.

"Frances is lying, he's lying, come on. I saw the video, yeah, he came out here saying my haircut was terrible, but I know he's lying, I know he likes this cut because that's what he told me. So, yeah, I won't be listening to anything else that comes out of his mouth (laughs)," Alcaraz said.
Regarding on-court matters, Alcaraz kicked off his US Open campaign with a commanding straight-sets victory over Reilly Opelka, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Alcaraz handled the buzz around his buzzcut with humor and remained focused, advancing comfortably. He now faces Italy's Mattia Bellucci in Round 2.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe advanced in straight sets with a solid 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka, showcasing his best tennis of the year on a familiar court. He now sets up a first-time matchup against American Martin Damm in the second round.

