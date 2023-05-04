Following Novak Djokovic, Ana Ivanovic and other tennis players paid their respects to the victims of the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School shooting tragedy.

A 13-year-old boy unleashed gunfire on his classmates which resulted in the deaths of eight children, including one boy and seven girls, as well as a security guard.

Additionally, six other children and a teacher were gravely injured. According to Serbian officials, the boy used his father's firearm during the shooting.

Ana Ivanovic took to social media to express her heartfelt condolences and offer prayers to those who have been affected by the tragedy.

"This is a tremendous tragedy! My thoughts are with all the families affected 🙏🏼 💔!" Ivanovic captioned her Instagram story.

Ana Ivanovic's Instagram story

Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanovic also paid his respects on social media.

Miomir Kecmanovic's Instagram story

"A really tough decision that I made six years ago" - Ana Ivanovic about her retirement

Ivanovic at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Ana Ivanovic opened up about her decision to retire from professional tennis and cited her lack of physical fitness as the primary reason.

Ivanovic played her final professional match in the first round of the 2016 US Open, where she suffered a straight-sets loss against Denisa Allertova. With injuries plaguing her, she ultimately decided to retire from the sport in late December of that same year.

While the former World No.1 admitted that it was a tough decision, she made it clear that it was the right choice and she did not regret it later.

"A really tough decision that I made six years ago, but never regretted. Stepping back from my career was hard, but that doesn’t mean that tennis hasn’t remained my passion after all," she wrote on her Instagram post.

The one-time Grand Slam champion insisted that injuries troubled her confidence and made her think about pursuing other things in life.

"I think it's always a very hard moment in your career when you make that decision but to be honest, last year or over a year, I was really struggling with lot of injuries and I felt like I could never get myself back in shape to be in the top and I really felt it was time for me to step back and to look for other opportuinites and other wishes that I had for starting a different career," she stated.

Since retirement, the Serb has shifted her focus to being an entrepreneur in the skincare business. She owns a cosmetics line called the Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance.

