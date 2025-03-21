After Novak Djokovic-led PTPA CEO's 'tennis is broken' comment, Serb's coach Andy Murray seemingly throws shade with Miami Open example

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's CEO, Ahmad Nassar, stated that "tennis is broken" and a change in the operating process is needed from the overseeing bodies. In light of this, the Serb's coach, Andy Murray seemingly threw shade at Nassar's statement with an example from a match at the 2025 Miami Open.

On Tuesday, March 18, just before the start of the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida, the PTPA filed a lawsuit against various tennis governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA. The lawsuit pointed to player grievances such as systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, financial exploitation of players, privacy rights violations, and more.

The PTPA's CEO, Ahmad Nassar, took to social media and shared the news of the lawsuit. He claimed that "tennis is broken" and is "operating illegally" and therefore they filed "global legal challenges to fix tennis."

"Tennis is broken. It’s also operating illegally . Today players and @ptpaplayers filed global legal challenges to fix tennis. The way tennis currently operates is both illegal and hurts everyone - players, fans, commercial partners, and even tournament owners alike. We spent several years trying to engage and reform tennis from within. To no avail," Nassar posted on X.

Seemingly shading Nassar's comments about tennis being broken, Andy Murray took to social media and expressed that watching young players like Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien play "amazing tennis" at the 2025 Miami Open makes him believe that "tennis isn’t broken after all."

"What an incredible atmosphere 👏🏼 👏🏼 Fonseca and Tien are amazing talents! Tennis isn’t broken after all 😉 ," Murray posted on X.

Joao Fonseca defeated Learner Tien with a score of 6-7(1), 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Miami Open and advanced to the second round where he will face the 19th seed Ugo Humbert. The winner of this match will then proceed to face either the 10th seed Alex de Minaur, or Bu Yunchaokete in the third round.

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign in the second round at Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic & coach Andy Murray at Miami Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic has been seeded fourth at the 2025 Miami Open and will begin his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Djokovic will take on Rinky Hijikata in his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 hard-court tournament in Florida. Hijikata earned his spot in the second round by defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion's compatriot Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round.

The former World No. 1 and Hijikata have previously met once on the ATP Tour, during the first round of the 2025 Brisbane International where the former emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

The winner of the upcoming second-round match between Djokovic and Hijikata will advance to face either 32nd seed Alex Michelsen or lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round at the Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic will return to compete in the Miami Open after a six-year absence, with the last appearance dating back to 2019. In that tournament, he defeated Bernard Tomic and Federico Delbonis in the second and third rounds, respectively, before ultimately succumbing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round.

