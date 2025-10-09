After Serena Williams, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, received Taylor Swift's newest album, The Life of a Showgirl. However, the social media influencer admitted that she hasn't been over Swift's 2024 album 'The Tortured Poets Department' yet.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, one of the most popular WAGs in the tennis world, is recognized for her stylish presence at the tennis tournaments. She has also established herself as a social media influencer and content creator, offering glimpses of her lifestyle, promoting brands, and much more. Among her many passions, her love for music stands out, as she specifically mentions her interest in the works of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

In a recent Instagram story, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend gushed over Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, gifted to her by the singer-songwriter herself. The gift came with a handwritten note, reading:

"If you're reading this, you are someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named 'Taylor'.

Riddle expressed that she hasn't been able to get over her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, and the next one arrived.

"Mentally still at ttpd"

Riddle celebrates Taylor Swift's new album; Instagram - @moorrgs

This came after 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams expressed joy and excitement upon receiving the same package from Swift. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story, calling herself a 'Swiftie' and looking forward to her daughter Olympia's reaction when she sees it.

"It is no secret that I am a Swiftie, and it is no secret that I literally screamed when I walked into the house and saw this. Thank you, Taylor. And Olympia is literally gonna lose her mind. So, excited. Obviously, we love Cancelled, so. Yay! I'm gonna have to record her reaction. She's gonna go crazy. @taylorswift."

The album, released on October 3, sold 1.2 million vinyl copies in its inaugural week. It also became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify this year.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend once reviewed Taylor Swift's TTPD album songs

Fritz and Riddle at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, once shared that the sudden drop of Taylor Swift's first album of 2024, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' changed her plans as she initially decided to listen to Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter. In a series of Instagram stories in April 2024, Riddle shared that the singer's newest release would be her companion as she cleans her apartment.

"Have patiently waited to listen to cowboy carter until ttpd released and i have an apartment to deep clean all day."

She also discussed the album, mentioning her favorite songs and criticizing those she felt had less variety.

"I wish there was more variety between the songs. I really liked 'So Long, London', 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend also wondered if the singer-songwriter gets writer's block, while commending her for creating back-to-back songs without a break.

"Mostly I'm just so impressed with how much she's able to create and push out song after song. I'm like, does this woman get writer's block? It doesn't seem like she takes time off."

Fritz and Riddle met on the dating app Raya in 2020 and started dating right after. They moved in together in 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the Triller After Dark event in early 2022.

