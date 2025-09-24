  • home icon
After shock loss at Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz attempts to learn Taylor Fritz's new ways with Japan Open practice session

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 24, 2025 19:43 GMT
Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz
Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz; All sources - Getty

Carlos Alcaraz took the practice court with Taylor Fritz to adopt his ways before heading to the Japan Open first round. Alcaraz and Fritz last faced off on the second day of the Laver Cup, where the former lost to the American for the first time in their head-to-head record.

Roger Federer welcomed Carlos Alcaraz at the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, fresh off his US Open title claim. He headlined Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, paired with Jakub Mensik in the first doubles round, and trounced the Team World pair of Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen. However, he lost to Fritz in his first singles match, and his team couldn't recover the points, so they lost the title.

Before the Japan Open, the Spaniard was seen practicing with Taylor Fritz, trying to pick up his ways as fans watched on. The 22-year-old will take on Argentine player Sebastien Baez in the first round. On the other hand, Fritz will compete against Canada's Gabriel Diallo to kick-start his Asian hard-court campaign in Tokyo.

Carlos Alcaraz began his 2025 season with the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in three sets in the quarterfinals. He bounced back on the clay court in Roland Garros, defeating the then-No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the title run. The Spaniard then added the US Open title to his repertoire, his sixth major.

Carlos Alcaraz talks about taking it slow and not putting pressure on himself

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has etched his name among the top-tier players, now sitting at No. 1 after his US Open win. Although he faced a defeat at the Laver Cup, Alcaraz expressed his desire to share the table with tennis greats, but not think about matching Djokovic's Grand Slam records. Rather, he would like to take it one step at a time.

"I am often asked what my goal is as a tennis player, and I always say that I would like to be at the same table as the great legends of the sport, but it is not something I am thinking about at the moment. I know I have achieved important things so far, but I do not take anything for granted, and no one can predict what will happen from now on. I am not thinking about Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams or anything like that," he said (via Welovetennis).

The Spaniard will continue playing in the Asian hard-court swing at the Shanghai Masters. He will then compete at the Six Kings Grand Slam, followed by the Paris Masters, and wind up the season with the ATP Finals.

