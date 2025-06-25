After Victoria Azarenka's complaints about Iga Swiatek, Agnieszka Radwanska’s husband takes dig at Belarusian over Bad Homburg controversy

Iga Swiatek recently faced off against Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open, where the latter issued complaints about the Polish. Her statements captured the attention of Agnieszka Radwanska's husband, Dawid Celt, who took a dig at the Belarusian over her statement.

The first round of the Bad Homburg Open took place on June 24, where Swiatek and Azarenka locked horns with each other, and the latter was overwhelmed with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Amid this match, the Belarusian accused Swiatek of wasting time after the Pole tossed the ball in the air but did not serve. Immediately after this, Azarenka complained to the umpire, highlighting her opponent's behavior.

“Every time it’s the same story. As soon as she’s down in the game, she’s taking her time. Like over the time. And you’re not checking. Every time," said Azarenka.

A video of this incident was shared by The Tennis Letter on X, which caught the attention of Radwanska's husband, Dawid Celt, who worked with Swiatek as a temporary coach for the WTA Finals. He took a dig at the Belarusian by sharing the video on his tweet, writing:

"And who is saying that😉"

Radwanska is a Polish former tennis player and is currently pursuing a career in coaching. During her career, she was ranked World No. 2, and although she did not win a Grand Slam title in her career, she still has an impressive record of winning 20 WTA Tour singles titles, including the 2015 WTA Finals. Her husband, Celt, is also a former player who is now a coach and a commentator.

Iga Swiatek made her feelings known about her performance at the Bad Homburg Open

Iga Swiatek started slow in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open against Victoria Azarenka; however, she still won both sets by delivering a significant performance. Following this match, she sat for a press conference, where she analyzed her performance in the tournament, saying that she played well in the first few games and also called it a great match. (As quoted by WTA Tennis)

“The first few games, I thought I was playing really well, and I had opportunities to break her, but I didn’t. I kind of got maybe less intense, but I wanted to keep doing what I know I can do, and at the end, it was a great match," said Iga Swiatek.

Stating that she wants to play on grass as much as possible, she added:

“It was my first match on grass this year, actually having byes in these tournaments is not always a great thing because I want to play on grass as much as possible right now, but I’m really happy that I’m through to the next round.”

With this win, Iga Swiatek earned her 300th tour-level victory in just 372 matches, which is the fewest since Serena Williams, who bagged this feat in just 359 matches in 2009.

