"Against all odds" - Amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon run, Paul McNamee pins his hopes on the Serb's participation

Former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee is hopeful of Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. McNamee also named a top-seeded women's duo he was looking forward to seeing at the grass Major.

Novak Djokovic sustained a knee injury (a torn meniscus) during his fourth-round clash against Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open. As a result, the Serb withdrew from the tournament and underwent surgery in Paris. The reports suggested that he might miss the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and he has been out of action since then.

Despite these challenges, the Serb's recent upbeat training session shared on Instagram and his arrival at SW19 have raised hopes among fans and pundits for his participation. Australian legend Paul McNamee is also among those helpful.

Trending

McNamee is counting on the 37-year-old's participation in the Wimbledon Championships despite the latter's ongoing recovery. In a recent poll by Wimbledon's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Australian named Novak Djokovic as the player he is eagerly awaiting to see at the grass Major. McNamee believes that the Serb will be there, defying all the odds.

"That’s simple… Novak Djokovic… competing against all the odds… that’s true respect for Wimbledon PS," McNamee wrote on X.

The 69-year-old also named the top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens, who recently won the doubles titles at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. As their coach, he wants to support them live from the player box.

"& Su wei & Elise from the player box on Centre Court in the final," he added.

Expand Tweet

Paul McNamee believes Novak Djokovic could win the Wimbledon Championship amidst the recovery similar to Pete Sampras

2023 Australian Open - Day 2

Paul McNamee recently supported Djokovic's Wimbledon participation. He likened the Serb's situation to Pete Sampras winning Wimbledon in 2000 despite a back injury, suggesting that the former could succeed with minimal training.

As per a recent report from Republika, the Serb was training on the courts of Montenegro and had until last weekend to decide his participation in Wimbledon.

However, McNamee expressed that World No. 2 ideally should decide before his match is called, but as a seven-time champion, he has the right to take as much time as needed.

"Ideally yes, but he has until his match is called. As a 7 time champ, he has every right to give himself all the time in the world. Remember, Sampras won Wimbledon one year without going once to the practice court. Only on grass can you do that. Only Djokovic could do the same," McNamee wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

If Novak Djokovic competes in the upcoming London Major, he aims to secure his eighth title, potentially matching Roger Federer's record for the most wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback