Alex de Minaur wants to rise up in the rankings next year, says "everyone would love to see Novak Djokovic play" in Australia

With only days left until the 2022 season kicks off in Australia, Alex de Minaur had a quick chat recently with 9 News Melbourne. The Australian youngster talked about his goals for the upcoming season, the big mystery surrounding Novak Djokovic's presence and how his fellow players need to follow Ashleigh Barty's lead.

2021 was a rather up-and-down season for de Minaur. He won two titles and reached a career-high ranking of number 15, but also suffered plenty of early losses at significant tournaments. But the Australian wants to keep working hard and improve his game to rise even higher in the rankings.

"I just want to keep on improving, want to really take it to these top guys and hopefully cement myself as high as I can in the rankings."

Tennis is predominantly an individual sport and the ATP Cup is one of the few events on the tennis calendar that offers an opportunity for players to represent their country. De Minaur and his compatriots absolutely love playing for their nation and it's even more special when it comes to the ATP Cup as it is hosted by Australia.

"I think us Aussie boys really just cherish playing for our country. So it's always so special, we get to do it at home and go out there, have a real crack," de Minaur said.

In the interview, de Minaur highlighted Ashleigh Barty's success, who has established herself as a dominant force on the women's tour. She won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year and recently completed 100 consecutive weeks as the World No. 1.

Now he wants the Australian men to step up and perform at their highest level and try to match Barty's success.

"Hopefully on the men's side we can come up and lift up to the opportunity and perform."

"Everyone would love to see him play" - Alex de Minaur on Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2022 Australian Open

Alex de Minaur at the 2021 US Open.

One of the biggest stories leading up to the 2022 Australian Open is Novak Djokovic's participation in the tournament, which remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the World No. 1 has withdrawn from the ATP Cup. This has raised further questions regarding his presence at the first Grand Slam of the year.

This could be related to the vaccine mandate that's in place in Australia. As per the rules, all athletes are required to be fully vaccinated before entering the country, but they can apply for an exemption if they have a legitimate medical issue. But one can only speculate until Djokovic himself issues a clarification.

While de Minaur stated that while everyone wants to see Djokovic compete, ultimately it's his decision to make.

"Who knows? I'm pretty sure everyone would love to see him play. It's his decision, we'll see," said the Aussie.

