Alexander Zverev hands Nick Kyrgios best basketball shot honor, names ATP stars in his 5-a-side squad ft. Reilly Opelka, Chris Eubanks

Alexander Zverev has made his dream basketball team with ATP players and heaped praise on Nick Kyrgios, saying he has the “best basketball shot” on the Tour. Zverev is currently in action at the Miami Open, where he is the top seed.

The World No. 2 kicked off his campaign on an emphatic note as he cruised to a straight-sets triumph against Jacob Fearnley. The German was in good form as he won 82% of the points on his first serve and converted three of the five breakpoint opportunities he had to snap up a 6-2, 6-4 win over his British opponent.

Talking to Tennis Channel after the victory, Zverev was asked to build his dream NBA dream team with players on the ATP circuit. The towering German had a couple of interesting picks and specifically mentioned adding Reilly Opelka “for size.”

“The best on Tour is Nick Kyrgios. He used to play more basketball than tennis back in the day. He's by far the best basketball player, but I can play a little bit. I grew up in a tennis academy in Florida, so, we did play quite a lot of basketball there.

I'll put Nick for sure. I'll put Christopher Eubanks, I think he plays quite good basketball. I'll put Thanasi Kokkinakis. I'll put Reilly Opelka for size and probably put myself."

Zverev is a huge basketball fan and attended a Miami Heat game with his girlfriend earlier this month. He told Tennis Channel that he would be courtside when the Heat faces the Golden State Warriors later this week.

When Alexander Zverev scored a three-pointer at the Miami Heat stadium

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

While Alexander Zverev said that Nick Kyrgios was the best basketball player on the Tour, he himself has a great throwing arm, which was on display last week at the Kaseya Center in Miami, which is the home of the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old attended the Heat's match against the Detroit Pistons and got the chance to shoot some hoops with Brazilian supermodel Francisco Lachowski. While Lachowski's attempt bounced off the rim, Zverev scored a smooth three-pointer.

Zverev will resume his hunt for the year's first title when he takes on Jordan Thompson in the third round of the Miami Open on Monday, March 24.

