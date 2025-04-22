Alexander Zverev makes bold claim about $25M-worth ex-Real Madrid star with team struggling in his absence

Alexander Zverev made a bold claim about an ex-Real Madrid superstar, reminiscing about his greatness amid Real Madrid's recent struggles in his absence. The ex-superstar in question retired from professional football last year, winning the Champions League in the final match of his career.

Ad

Toni Kroos is one of the most decorated footballers ever, boasting the FIFA World Cup, six Champions League titles, three Bundesliga titles, four La Liga titles, and so many other achievements to his name. He even had appearances in the Champions League Team of the Year, FIFA World Cup All-Star Team, and many other individual accolades.

He hung up his boots after the UEFA Champions League finals last year, where he played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid win another title. However, ever since he left, his absence in the squad has been felt, with the Spanish giants struggling to replicate their dominance this year.

Ad

Trending

Alexander Zverev shared a reel of $25 million-worth Toni Kroos' (via Celebrity Net Worth) signature play on his Instagram story and claimed how the German Sniper should've won a Ballon d'Or during his career.

"This man deserved a Ballon d'Or. Absolute legend. We all miss watching you control the game like no one before."

Via Zverev’s INSTAGRAM.

Kroos never got his hands on the coveted Ballon d'Or prize, and never even made it to the podium. His best finish was the ninth position, which came in 2014 and 2024.

Ad

Both Germans share a great relationship over the years, and it is worth noting that this respect is not one-sided. Kroos has also sent encouraging messages to Zverev on social media on many occasions.

On the tennis side, Zverev is looking to become the third German man in history to win a Grand Slam at the upcoming 2025 French Open. Though he had a rocky start to the European clay swing, he seems to have found his rhythm back at the BMW Open in front of his home crowd in Munich. He will next compete at the Madrid Masters.

Ad

Alexander Zverev will be the top seed at the 2025 Madrid Masters

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev had been struggling to play at his best since his straight-set defeat to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open final earlier this year. He even had a poor start to the European clay swing this year, getting ousted in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, he made a resounding return to form by winning the BMW Open, where he was the top seed.

Ad

Zverev will now compete at the Madrid Masters, where he is the top seed yet again. He has received a bye into the second round and will face the winner of Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jaume Munar.

Following his campaign in Madrid, Alexander Zverev will head to Rome for his title defense at the Italian Open, which will be the tournament where Jannik Sinner marks his return from the doping suspension. The European clay swing will then head to its Grand Finale at the French Open, where the German will look to get revenge for his 2024 heartbreak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More