Alexander Zverev laid his thoughts bare on the shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that rocked the NBA in early February. Zverev, the ATP No. 2, is an avid fan of basketball and a loyal supporter of Miami Heat.

Speaking to TENNIS.com, the German spoke up about how most of his European fans are more into soccer than basketball. Zverev claimed that he has to help them understand how the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade and other NBA trades tend to work. The trade saw the former joining the Los Angeles Lakers and the latter joining the Dallas Mavericks.

"The NBA is crazy. I obviously have a lot of European fans and they're all more into football than basketball. I have to first explain to them how the NBA actually works, like how it's possible for a player to just get traded without them having any say in it. I think the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade was absolutely insane. It was crazy," Zverev said.

"And then they all don't understand. "But how does it work? Is there money involved?" And it's like, "No, in NBA there's no money involved. You can't buy or sell a player for money. That's not how it works," he added.

Alexander Zverev went on to talk about Jimmy Butler joining the Golden State Warriors as well.

"I think this was one of the craziest trade deadlines that I've ever maybe seen. It was insane how many moves were made. Obviously Jimmy Butler, who's a good friend of mine, going to Golden State. Miami making some moves, Dallas and LA making some moves. So there was a lot of stuff happening and it was quite fun to be a fan of it, I think," Zverev said.

In 2023, Butler had expressed his disappointment at missing a crucial Zverev match at the US Open, reflecting the close bond that has developed between the basketball and tennis superstars.

Jimmy Butler shared disappointment at not being able to attend important Alexander Zverev match at US Open 2023

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2023 US Open, Jimmy Butler attended several matches, but unfortunately could not make it to Flushing Meadows for the quarterfinal clash between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. Butler, friends with both Zverev and Alcaraz, took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he said:

"They are playing each other. They are playing tonight. No s**t ... They're playing each other tonight and I'm not there."

Zverev would go on to lose in straight sets to Alcaraz in the pair's 2023 US Open quarterfinal match. The German's latest on-court outing came at the 2025 Argentina Open, where he was the top seed, but was ousted in the quarterfinals by home hope Francisco Cerundolo.

