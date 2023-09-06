"No s**t ... I'm not there": Jimmy Butler gutted to miss Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's enticing US Open quarter final clash

Nobody is a bigger tennis fan than Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler right now. He's frequently attended several US Open matches but will, unfortunately, miss the enticing quarter-final clash between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12 Alexander Zverev.

Both stars have developed a relationship with Butler over the years. After attending so many matches over the last few months and during the US Open, Butler won't make it to Thursday night's quarter-finals clash between his good friends. He expressed his frustration with it on Instagram, saying:

"They are playing each other. They are playing tonight. No s**t ... They're playing each other tonight and I'm not there."

Butler was in New York all this while, giving him a chance to attend the US Open matches frequently. However, he's in Los Angeles on Thursday. That's why he won't be able to make it for the Alcaraz vs. Zverev quarter-finals clash. The US Open is also missing the Heat star already.

They recently uploaded a picture of popular influencer, who goes by the handle of "dudewiththesign," holding a sign from the audience, asking where Butler is.

"Hey Jimmy Butler, we miss you," said the caption.

Jimmy Butler will be back watching the US Open live on Friday

The US Open authorities need not worry about Jimmy Butler's absence for too long. The All-Star forward will be back soon, attending matches on Friday. Butler revealed that while leaving for Los Angeles. He also expressed his thoughts about missing US Open matches for the time being.

He had just attended a four-hour-long match between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner that day but still hadn't had enough of watching the sport live.

"So we did it. Four hours of tennis. Four and a half hours of Sasha (Zverev) doing his thing. Congratulations to you. Now off to LA ... I will be back watching US Open Friday. I know y'all gonna miss me because I've been doing too much. I've been on Tennis too often, but I don't care."

Butler faced Alcaraz in an exhibition game before the US Open started. Meanwhile, he's been frequently mentioned in interviews by rising star Coco Gauff, who credited him for her surging comeback after a rough stretch since her Wimbledon loss.

“That switch I had in the last couple weeks. But [eople think some incredible thing happened," said Gauff. "But realistically, the two weeks between Wimbledon and the next tournament I played, nothing could have really changed that much. It was really just the mental thing. I think that’s what I learned from watching Jimmy compete over the years.”

Coco also happens to be a huge Miami Heat fan. It's only fitting that Jimmy Butler is out there supporting her with great enthusiasm.

