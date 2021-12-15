Alexander Zverev reveals he has an "amazing relationship" with Roger Federer despite parting ways with his management company, Team 8

World No.4 Alexander Zverev admitted that he has an 'amazing relationship' with Roger Federer, which he believes will last forever. However, the German player also highlighted that their partnership 'didn't work out well' when he signed a contract with Federer's company, Team 8.

Alexander Zverev parted ways with Roger Federer's Team 8 management last year, right before the Australian Open 2021. Listed as a sports and entertainment company, Team 8 was started by Federer and his agent, Tony Godsick, in 2013. The firm aims to manage athletes and invest strategically in the sports world.

Despite parting ways with Team 8 in 2021, in a recent interview to Tennis Magazin, Zverev revealed that he still shares a healthy relationship with Federer. He feels that the Swiss Maestro was not responsible for the termination of his deal with the company.

"I have an amazing relationship with Roger, which we will probably have forever. It didn't work that well, when I was under contract with him and Team 8. Roger himself hadn't much to do with it. He's still a tennis player," said Zverev in the interview.

Which all players does Team 8 manage apart from Roger Federer?

Since Team 8 is Roger Federer's firm, he is the face of the company and is managed by his agent, Tony Godsick. It was Godsick who made Federer crack a $300 million deal with the Japanese fashion firm, Uniqlo, in 2018.

Apart from him, former US Open champion, Juan Martin del Potro is another player who is managed by Team 8. Ironically, the Argentine player was the one who broke Federer's winning streak at the US Open in 2009.

Another renowned player, who recently became a part of Team 8, is Coco Gauff. The 17-year-old is managed by Godsick himself, who believes that the American player will earn a huge name in the sport.

Former World No.3 Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev are other famous entities who have been managed by Team 8 in the past.

As far as tennis is concerned, having already withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open, there are clouds looming over Roger Federer's participation at the Wimbledon Championships 2022.

However, fans are hoping that Roger Federer will recover from his knee injury soon and returns to the court as quickly as possible. It will be interesting to see if he manages to win another Grand Slam title before bidding goodbye to the sport or not.

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva Federer confirmed that Wimbledon 2022 is still a big question mark: “I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022” Federer confirmed that Wimbledon 2022 is still a big question mark: “I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022”

Edited by Rohit Mishra