Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia joins German for support at Hamburg Open after Thailand vacation

Alexander Zverev will be in action in his hometown, Hamburg for the ATP 500 event starting from Monday (May 19). His girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla has returned from her vacation in Thailand and is present at the venue to support her boyfriend.

Ad

The German was stopped in the quarterfinals at the Italian Open by Lorenzo Mussetti in straight sets. Zverev has registered for the Hamburg Open, a tournament he usually plays before heading to Roland Garros. The World No. 2 is the top seed at the tournament; therefore, he received a first-round bye. He will face qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second round.

Sascha won the tournament in 2023 and was the runner-up last year. He will look to gain momentum in front of his home crowd before taking a shot at the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Zverev’s longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla is a well-known German model and actress. She has been a constant support for him in all his tennis endeavours. She was recently vacationing in Thailand, and is now in Germany and support her boyfriend at the Hamburg Open. Sharing a picture from the stadium on her Instagram story, she wrote:

“1 day in Hambury, Germany 🥰,” captioned the story.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story- Source: Instagram/@sophiathomalla

The photo captures the iconic Am Rothenbaum Stadium, offering a panoramic view of the centre court. These red clay courts hold a deep connection to Zverev’s tennis journey.

Ad

The 28-year-old has often spoken about how his relationship with Sophia has influenced his life.

Alexander Zverev praised his girlfriend Sophia for being a constant support

Alexander Zverev attending a press conference at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

The couple has been dating each other since October 2021. In 2023, a documentary was released on the life of Alexander Zverev, titled Zverev: Der Unvollendete. In it, the German expressed how Sophia made him realize that there’s life outside the profession as well while he was injured.

Ad

"She gave me the chance to realize that there is much more out there than tennis," Alexander Zverev said.

At the beginning of their relationship, Sascha had shared how Sophia’s support allowed him to perform better on the court.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better,” Zverev told Tennismagazin in December 2021.

Aside from his title victory at the BMW Open in Munich, the German has not performed to his potential this year. Another tournament in his home country, along with the support of his crowd and girlfriend, could help him secure a title before he challenges at the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More