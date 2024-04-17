Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla cheers German on in his BMW Open 2R clash at home in Munich

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla was in attendance during the German's second-round win over Austria's Jurij Rodionov at the 2024 BMW Open on Wednesday (April 17).

Zverev made a comeback to the ATP 250 tournament in his hometown of Munich this week. Having received a first-round bye, the top seed was in for a tough first set against his 118th-ranked opponent during his opener.

Alexander Zverev staved off four break points on his serve in the fifth game of the match to hold 3-2. The first set was eventually won 7-6(3) by the German, and he didn't look back from that moment onwards. He broke the Austrian twice to take the second set 6-2 and the match in nearly two hours.

The 26-year-old's long-time girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, who is an actress and a TV host, was one of the highlights of the second-round match. The German donned a suave black leather jacket with crisp brown sunglasses and paired her look with silver hoop earrings.

Zverev and Thomalla have been in a relationship since 2021. The actress is a regular figure in the former World No. 2's players' box during the big tournaments.

"It's not 24/7 red roses" - When Alexander Zverev's girlfriend spoke about their relationship in German's documentary film

Sophia Thomalla

Last September, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla let fans in on how their different careers often keep them apart in the former's documentary 'Zverev: Der Unvollendete'. While the 26-year-old travels from one city to another every fortnight, his girlfriend is mostly based in Germany.

That said, the two are not opposed to reaching a compromise to meet each other's needs, according to Thomalla.

"We don't have a simple life together," Thomalla said in the documentary on Zverev. "Alex with the incredible amount of sports he has and the continuity he has to go through again and again - and my life is anything but continuous. It's not 24/7 red roses now. I can talk to him about anything and he also has an ear for it."Z

Zverev will face the winner between Cristian Garin and Alex Michelsen for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BMW Open. The German is a two-time winner at the ATP 250 tournament (2017-18), but has yet to make it past the last eight of the event since his most recent title run in Munich.

