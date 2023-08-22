Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla go on an art museum date in New York City ahead of US Open, girlfriend shares hilarious details

Alexander Zverev has been enjoying himself in New York City ahead of the upcoming US Open. Earlier on Monday (August 21), Zverev took his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla on a date to the Museum of Modern Art and was left baffled by the art there, going by a few Instagram stories uploaded by his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old, who was wearing a casual outfit, seemingly found the art gallery bizarre. In one of the photos, Zverev can be seen scratching his head in confusion. His girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, an actress and a TV host, made fun of the German's reactions.

"LOST season 12," she wrote in one story.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Alexander Zverev did not find all of the art at the museum perplexing, though. One of the art pieces seemed to put him in deep thought, going by another Instagram picture.

"...thinking of becoming an artist in his next life," Thomalla wrote tongue-in-cheek.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

In another picture, he was captured looking closely at an art piece depicting a stack of hay to figure out its meaning.

"Btw, he was checking if it's real straw," Alexander Zverev's girlfriend wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Thomalla also posted a picture of Zverev's outfit during their art museum date.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Towards the end of their day out, they stepped out onto the pier of the museum to have a photo taken.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Alexander Zverev has been dating the German actress since 2021. The duo's relationship has only gone strength from strength since then, and Thomalla has been papped multiple times at not only ATP tournaments but in other public appearances as well.

Alexander Zverev is looking to make his return to the ATP top 10 in 2023

Alexander Zverev celebrates at the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg

Alexander Zverev did not have the best start to his 2023 ATP tour season, losing 14 of his 30 matches between January and May. The German, however, has hit a rich vein of form since then. He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros for the third consecutive year, losing to fourth-seed Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The 26-year-old followed that up with his first title in 2023 at Hamburg, where he didn't drop a single set en route to the ATP 500 title. He was in great form last week in Cincinnati as he defeated World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in three laborious sets.

The World No. 12 is not defending any points at the 2023 US Open, since he didn't play at the Major tournament last year due to a serious ankle injury. In that context, he has a great opportunity to make a push for the men's singles top-10 rankings this year.

It is also pertinent to note that the German is currently ranked eighth in the ATP Race rankings, which decides the eight players that are eligible to compete at the ATP Finals in Turin at the end of the season.