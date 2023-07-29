Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and other Adidas-sponsored men's outfits revealed for US Open 2023

Famous athletic apparel and footwear corporation, Adidas, has revealed its outfits for the US Open 2023. Notable players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others, are likely to wear them at the tournament.

Adidas has long been one of the top brands in the tennis industry, with fans eagerly expecting new drops for different seasons and tournaments.

About a month before the 2023 edition of the US Open, the German company revealed outfits in which their sponsored players will play in New York.

Among others, the most notable players that wear Adidas gear are Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Auger-Aliassime.

On the men's side, there are also Dominic Thiem, Francisco Cerundolo, and the up-and-coming star Wu Yibing. On the women's side, Adidas has Maria Sakkari, Daria Kastakina, Garbine Muguruza, and others.

The fans' reaction to the unveiling of the outfits was mostly positive.

"Wait is that... actually pretty nice Adidas kits? I thought I’d never see the day," one fan wrote on Twitter.

There were others, though, who had a different opinion.

"The kit designers took inspiration from template PowerPoint backgrounds with the misaligned shaded stripes," another fan said.

milquetoast @milquetoast_jj the kit designers took inspiration from template PowerPoint backgrounds with the misaligned shaded stripes 🧍‍♂️ twitter.com/Natali9413/sta…

Alexander Zverev reaches final at Hamburg Open, first after gruesome French Open 2022 injury

Alexander Zverev at the Hamburg European Open 2023

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has reached his first Hamburg European Open final after defeating Arthur Fils, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinal of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Zverev played an excellent match, defeating the French teenager in their first head-to-head encounter, a day after Fils shocked French Open finalist Casper Ruud in straight sets.

"I knew that me and Casper have very different game styles. Casper plays with a lot more spin and a lot higher, something that Arthur maybe likes," Zverev said after the match.

"I knew that I had to take the time away. I knew that I had to play a lot quicker and a lot flatter in a way. I did that well today, I feel like," he added.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



@AlexZverev defeats 19-year old Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 to reach the final in Hamburg



#hamburgopen pic.twitter.com/XObzWGdmGZ Final Bound!@AlexZverev defeats 19-year old Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 to reach the final in Hamburg

The 26-year-old Zverev is looking to become the first German man, after Michael Stich in 1993, to lift the trophy in Hamburg since the Open Era began in 1968.

He's also looking to earn his first title since lifting the trophy at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals. The German also reached his first ATP tour final since Madrid in May 2022, and his first since he suffered a serious ankle injury at the 2022 Roland Garros.

Zverev's opponent in the final on Sunday will be Serbia's Laslo Djere, who has thus far defeated Thomas Martin Etcheverry, Guido Pella, Lorenzo Musetti, and Zhizhen Zhang.