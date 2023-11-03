"Alexander Zverev is the worst & needs to be held accountable" - Fans react to German's ex-partner Brenda Patea talking about assault she went through

Tennis fans have reacted to Alexander Zverev's former partner and mother of his child, Brenda Patea, speaking out about the assault she endured while living with him.

Earlier this year, the public prosecutor's office in Berlin filed an application for a criminal order against Zverev. Recently, a German court ruled against the former World No. 2, finding him guilty of causing physical harm to Patea, and also imposed a significant penalty of €450,000.

In a recent interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, one of Germany's largest daily newspapers, Brenda Patea shared her harrowing experience of physical assault. She spoke about the disturbing progression of Alexander Zverev's behavior slowly turning from anger to outright violence.

Patea revealed that in 2020, during a heated argument, Zverev forcefully pushed her against a wall and went as far as choking her. The revelations expose the extent of the abuse she endured, all stemming from his unresolved anger issues.

Tennis fans were both shocked and bewildered upon discovering the severity of the assault that Alexander Zverev had inflicted upon Brenda Patea. They took to social media to express their anger and discontent.

One fan went labelled the German as the "worst" human being and asserted that he must face the consequences for his actions.

"Zverev is the worst & needs to be held accountable. These woman shouldnt live in fear. I’m also sick of Ben exclusively reporting on him since he has a stake in the olya article. It seems disingenuous, otherwise u would focus on all players on atp with DV accusations against them," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan was baffled to learn that Zverev's lawyers have prevented Brenda from contacting one of his ex-girlfriends, Olga Sharypova, who had also leveled domestic abuse allegations against him.

The fan expressed that stopping Brenda from contacting Olga is suspicious behavior.

"Tried to stop her contacting his other accuser hmm not suspicious behaviour at all," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev still has a shot at qualifying for ATP Finals 2023

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Paris Masters

In the third round of the 2023 Paris Masters, Alexander Zverev lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(2), 6-4 in one hour and 59 minutes on Thursday, November 2. With this win, the Greek secured his 50th tour-level win of the season and simultaneously sealed his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Despite his loss to Tsitsipas, Zverev still has a chance to qualify for the 2023 ATP Finals. The German currently holds the 7th position in the Race to Turin, placing him ahead of No. 8 Holger Rune.

The six players who have already secured their spots in the year-end championships are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev has previously won the ATP Finals in 2018 and 2021. However, he missed out on the tournament last year due to a devastating ankle injury he sustained during the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal.

In an interview on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Alexander Zverev discussed the potential of qualifying for the Finals amidst a tumultuous comeback year.

"If I make Turin, if I come back after such an injury and not playing for seven months when I was really uncertain if I was ever going to come back to the level that I was… If I come back and I’m one of the best eight players in the world, it’s a great achievement, there’s no question about it. It’s a comeback year to remember, that’s for sure," Zverev said.