Rafael Nadal's son recreating the Spaniard's signature eyebrow expression at the Barcelona Open has sparked hilarious reactions from fans.

Nadal made his much-anticipated return to the court at the 2024 Barcelona Open. He has been dealing with injury troubles which kept him out of action for a majority of the last season, spilling over to this season as well.

The Spaniard made an emphatic return with a comfortable straight-sets win over Flavio Cobolli in his opening match. However, his run was ended by Alex de Minaur in the second round.

The former World No. 1's matches were attended by his family and close ones, which also included his 18-month-old baby Rafael Nadal Jr.

During his match against Alex de Minaur, the Spaniard was positioned far behind the baseline, which the Australian used to his advantage and hit a lot of successful drop shots.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted an adorable photo of baby Rafa, in which he had the same signature eyebrow look as his father's and joked how he was judging de Minaur for hitting his drop shots.

"Him silently judging Demon after the seventh dropshot out of 10 points:"

Fans were amused by this photo of the 37-year-old's kid and reacted hilariously with one of the fans saying how it was shocking that the 18-month-old was already doing the signature expression and wondering what they put in those Nadal genes.

"theres no way that child that TODDLER is already starting to do the eyebrow after barely a year of being alive what do they put in those nadal genes"

Another fan joked about how the Spaniard's son had every reason to have that expression and they did as well but admitted they didn't look as cute.

"with reason! i did too but didn’t look half as cute"

Here are some other reactions:

"Baby Rafa is too serious for his age. A lot like his dad," a fan opined.

"In 14 years, revenge will be served when he drop shots that demon out of a tournament. Until then, we patiently await justice," a fan said.

"How does he already have the Rafa expressions at 18 months," another fan wondered.

"This is exactly the way his daddy be lookin at journalists who ask stupid questions," a fan joked.

"Oh gosh handsome baby taking it all in!! Looks a bit more like his Mom except perhaps those wonderful intense eyes," another fan opined.

Rafael Nadal's son spent some family time with his parents and clutched a tennis racket prior to the Barcelona Open

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day Three

A user on X recently posted a couple of videos of Rafael Nadal and his family while the Spaniard was preparing for the Barcelona Open. In one of the videos, Nadal is seen playing with his son and trying to get him to hold a racket, but the Spaniard's son hilariously walks away ignoring him.

In the other video, the 18-month-old is seen carried by his mother while he holds a tennis racket. The size of the racket of the 22-time Major champion's son has also increased.

The 14-time French Open winner is slated to play at the Madrid Open next, and has a stated goal of competing at the French Open.

