"Always loved her having that record, but credits to Djokovic" - Alexander Zverev on Steffi Graf's reign as World No. 1 record-holder coming to an end

With Novak Djokovic set to break Steffi Graf's record for most weeks spent as the World No. 1 next week, Alexander Zverev has mixed feelings. Being a German, Zverev admitted that he had always loved that one of his countrywomen had held the record for so long, but at the same time, he also hailed the Serb for his incredible achievement.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at the Qatar Open, the former World No. 2 credited Djokovic for breaking Graf's record, adding that, in his current form, the 22-time Grand Slam champion could break what few records are left for him on the tennis tour.

"He's surpassing Steffi, so as a German, obviously I always loved her having that record, but credits to Novak. I think that shows how great he is," Alexander Zverev said. "I'm sure that he's going to break a few more records, to be honest. I'm not sure there are many left, but the ones that are left, maybe he will."

The 25-year-old pointed to how Djokovic has "absolutely dominated" the sport for the last decade or so, which has helped him consistently remain at the top of the game for so long.

"I think over the last 10, 12 years he has absolutely dominated tennis. There is a reason why he's been consistently at the top of the game," Zverev said. "That shows us with this record, from male or female tennis players, he's going to be the most weeks at No. 1."

Returning to the top spot after his title run at the 2023 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic equalled Steffi Graf's 377-week stay as World No. 1 this week and is guaranteed to stay there next week as well, regardless of whether Carlos Alcaraz can defend his title at the Rio Open or not.

"I'm starting to really enjoy my time and also starting to find my form a little bit" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev also touched on his form during the press conference, admitting that he has needed a long time to return to full fitness since the ankle injury he sustained at the 2022 French Open. With early exits at the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open recently, Zverev revealed that he wasn't completely pain-free during those tournaments.

"When I'm pain-free I enjoy tennis a lot. Yeah, the last year or so, not year yet, but since June there were a lot of times where that wasn't the case. It took me a very long time to come back," Alexander Zverev said. "So even tournaments like Australia, stuff like that, I was still very limited to what I was able to do. I was still not completely pain-free, not being able to move the way I want to move."

However, the German reckons things are turning around for him, stating that he is finally starting to find his form and enjoy his tennis.

"It's definitely going into the other direction now. Now I'm starting to really enjoy my time and also starting to find my form a little bit as well, which is a lot nicer, because then you actually have a chance to win which, yeah, I enjoy," Zverev said.

At the Qatar Open, Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed, will lock horns with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in his opener after the Brit pulled off a stunning three-set win over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

