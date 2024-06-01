Tennis fans recently reacted to Andrey Rublev being 'disappointed' with his emotional meltdown during his third-round match at the 2024 French Open. He had an angry outburst wherein he shouted, smashed rackets, and much more.

Seeded sixth, Rublev kicked off his campaign at Roland Garros by defeating Taro Daniel in the first round and then overcoming Pedro Martinez in the following round. In the third round, he faced Matteo Arnaldi, who defeated him 7-6(6), 6-2, 6-4.

Arnaldi was quick to secure the first two sets, leaving Rublev visibly frustrated and upset. The Italian was on the verge of winning the third set and sealing the match, which triggered Rublev's meltdown. He unleashed his anger on the court by shouting, repeatedly hitting his knee with his racket, breaking multiple rackets by slamming them on the ground, and kicking his bench in frustration.

During the post-match press conference, Andrey Rublev expressed his disappointment with his behavior, saying he could not recall a Grand Slam tournament where he had performed so poorly.

"Nothing. Completely disappointed with myself the way I behaved, the way I performed, and I don't remember behaving worse on a Slam ever. I think it was the first time I ever behaved that bad. Not much to say," Rublev said

This incident followed a controversial default Andrey Rublev had received earlier in the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships for allegedly directing an obscenity at a line judge.

Tennis fans were disappointed with Rublev's recurrent meltdowns and disruptive conduct on the court. Many took to social media to share their opinions on the same.

"Always regretting and goin on to display the exact same behavior in the next tournament," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Several fans pointed out that Andrey Rublev always self-destructs on the court whenever things don't go his way.

"I feel for the guy. Seems like a really nice person but he self-destroys on the court any time things don't go his way," a fan wrote.

"Quite an emphatic pronouncement from a player who, bless his heart, was defaulted from a match earlier this year," a fan posted.

Some fans noted that Rublev has a pattern of losing his composure on the court, apologizing afterward, only to repeat the behavior in subsequent tournaments.

"Wanted to believe things were changing behavior wise when he performed well in Madrid, but turns out that was likely because he was sick/dealing with health issues that week so he didn’t have energy to waste. Also everything was working that week tennis wise. Now reverted back," a fan posted.

"We’ve heard this BS before. Actions speak louder than words," a fan wrote.

"Is it me or he always says the same?" a fan posted.

Another pointed out that Andrey Rublev follows the same cycle of expressing regret after succumbing to angry outbursts.

"I feel for the guy, but if he doesn’t recognize a pattern by now then I’ve got a bridge to sell him. Behave badly. Apologize and say he’s very ashamed of how badly he behaved. Behave badly again. Rinse, repeat," a fan posted.

Andrey Rublev on his outbursts: "One moment I completely lose it and that's it"

During the post-match press conference following his defeat to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the third round of the 2024 French Open, Andrey Rublev said his lack of concentration and anger were the main factors that allowed Arnaldi to win the match.

"I think it's not about concentration. I think it's because the way I behave, I put myself completely down, and I gave Matteo wings to fly, and he was flying in the third set unbelievable. It was too late to do something," Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev said he experienced a meltdown on the court after missing several opportunities to regain control of the match.

"I'm improving. The problem is the head, that today basically I kill myself and that's it. I had a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances and I didn't make it. Then in one moment I completely lose it and that's it. When I had so many chances to take the lead and I didn't make. Then I completely was keeping it inside and when there was the break second time in the second set I lose it completely," he added.