Amanda Anisimova took to Instagram on Thursday to provide an update on her hiatus from professional tennis following mental burnout that she announced earlier this month.

In the first week of May, the American revealed that she'd be taking some time off the tennis court because of her mental health. Anisimova also disclosed that she has been suffering from mental health issues and burnout since last summer and that things have lately become 'unbearable'.

The New Jersey born stated that she was pushing herself through everything, but she has to take a break now. She also thanked her fans for their continuous support.

Fellow tennis professionals such as Ons Jabeur, Madison Keys, Gabriela Ruse, and Desirae Krawczyk also came forward to show their support for the 21-year-old.

Thus, Amanda Anisimova has recently given an update about her mental health. The 2019 French Open semifinalist posted for the first time on Thursday since the hiatus announcement that she made earlier this month.

The American posted a picture of herself playing tennis, and the 21-year-old wrote that she is proud of herself.

"Missing this part of me. Stepping away from the game has made me really realize how much work, sweat, tears, and pain I've experienced for this sport. With that being said, I am so proud of myself," Anisimova wrote.

The former junior World No. 2 also lost her father, Konstantin, who also worked with Anisimova as her longtime coach. He lost his life in the summer of 2019 due to a heart attack at the age of 52. The demise of her father is seen as a major reason behind her burnout and mental issues.

Amanda Anisimova reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open

She's the youngest American female to reach the 4th round at a major since Serena Williams at the 1998 French Open. Born on August 31, 2001 in Freehold, NJ, Amanda Anisimova is the 1st player (male or female) born in the 2000s to reach the 4th round at a Grand Slam.She's the youngest American female to reach the 4th round at a major since Serena Williams at the 1998 French Open. https://t.co/yvt8Ke4hJO

Amanda Anisimova's best run at a Major was witnessed during the 2019 Roland Garros. During the campaign, she became the first tennis player born in the 21st century to reach the quarterfinals and semifinals of a major.

She defeated Harmony Tan, Aryna Sabalenka, Irina-Camelia Begu, Aliona Bolsova, and defending champion Simona Halep to reach the semifinals of the clay-court Major.

However, she suffered a loss against eventual champion Ashleigh Barty, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3, in the final four.

Since then, the American has failed to attain a similar momentum. At Wimbledon last year, she reached the quarterfinals, where she came up short against Simona Halep. Thus, Anisimova's fans will be rooting for her to return to professional tennis soon.

