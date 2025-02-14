Amanda Anisimova and coach dance to Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' at Qatar Open, days after Serena Williams' internet-breaking cameo

Amanda Anisimova and her coach Rick Vleeshouwers danced to Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Qatar Open. This performance came just days after Serena Williams made a surprise appearance, dancing to the same song at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ad

Anisimova is participating at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha for the third time, having previously appeared in 2020 and 2022. This year, she kicked off her campaign by defeating Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 7-5 and ninth seed Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The former World No.21 then triumphed over Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-0 in the third round and Marta Kostyuk 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Recently, ahead of her final four match at the Qatar Open, Anisimova shared a fun video on social media showing her and her coach Vleeshouwers dancing to Lamar's "Not Like Us" as part of their pre-game warm-up routine.

“@wleeshouwersrick Pre match warm up everyday is Kendrick's performance," Anisimova captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Anisimova's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Before beginning her campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open, Anisimova had competed at the Australian Open where she reached the second round before falling to Emma Raducanu. She was then scheduled to compete at the Singapore Open but had to withdraw due to injury concerns.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the 2025 Qatar Open

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Amanda Anisimova will go head-to-head with Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the 2025 Qatar Open.

Ad

Alexandrova kicked off her campaign at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha by defeating wild card Emma Raducanu 6-3, 7-5 in the first round. She then pulled off a major upset by taking down World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a match that ended 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

The former World No.15 continued her impressive run by defeating Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2 and sixth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the third round and quarterfinals, respectively, to secure her spot in the semifinals where she will face Anisimova.

Ad

Anisimova and Alexandrova have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, with each player claiming a victory. Their first encounter was in the first round of the 2020 Qatar Open, which the American won 6-3, 7-6(4). They met again in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open, where Alexandrova emerged victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

The winner of the semifinal match between Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2025 Qatar Open will advance to the final to take on either second seed Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas