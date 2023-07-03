Amanda Anisimova resonated with her fans' emotions regarding her absence from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, as she persists in taking a break to prioritize her mental well-being.

In May 2023, Anisimova took to social media to announce that she would be taking an indefinite break to prioritize her mental health. She openly shared her struggles, including the overwhelming "burnout" she had been experiencing, and expressed the immense difficulty she faced in continuing her participation in WTA tournaments.

The former World No. 21 expressed that she pushed herself to the limit in order to keep competing, but reached a breaking point. Amanda Anisimova revealed that she decided to take a break from the sport to focus on her mental well-being and regain the necessary strength to return to the tennis court.

Last year, Amanda Anisimova reached the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon Championships. She triumphed over formidable opponents such as Coco Gauff, Harmony Tan, and Simona Halep en route to the quaterfinals.

However, this year, Anisimova will not be participating in SW19 due to her mental health break.

A fan of Anisimova recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the tennis star. In the caption, he expressed their sadness about Anisimova's absence from this year's Wimbledon tournament.

Amanda Anisimova re-shared the tweet, acknowledging and empathizing with their emotions and admitted that she, too, would miss competing in the 2023 Wimbledon Championship.

"Me too," Anisimova tweeted.

Amanda Anisimova struggled to rack up wins in 2023

Anisimova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After finishing in 23rd position on the WTA tour in 2022, which included an impressive win over Coco Gauff on her way to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Amanda Anisimova encountered difficulties in sustaining her performance in 2023.

So far this year, she has managed to secure only three victories out of the seven tournaments she has participated in, with just two of those wins achieved in main draws.

Anisimova suffered an early exit from the 2023 Australian Open, losing in the first round to Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk.

During her second-round match against Viktoria Azarenka in the Dubai Open, the American's struggle was evident. Interestingly, it was in this very tournament that she had previously emerged victorious.

The 21-year-old's last win on the tour came in the hardcourts of Dubai, where she defeated Russia's Vera Zvonareva, who is currently ranked World No. 797.

Before taking a break from the sport due to mental burnout, Anisimova suffered a defeat to World No. 86 Arantxa Rus in the opening round of the 2023 Madrid Open.

