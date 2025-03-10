Amanda Anisimova makes her feelings known about early Indian Wells exit with photodump

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova uploaded a photo dump from her time in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open after her first-round exit from the WTA 1000 tournament. The 17th seed made an early exit as she lost to Belinda Bencic in three sets.

Anisimova, who won the Qatar Open in February, was expected to make a deep run at Indian Wells but was ousted by a spirited Bencic. The Swiss player won the first set 6-4, and Animsimova did well to clinch the second set 7-6 on the tiebreaker.

It all boiled down to the final set. Bencic, the recently-crowned Abu Dhabi Open champion, shifted gears to pocket it 6-1 and advance to the third round. She will face Russian tennis player Diana Shnaider in the Round of 32.

Anisimova acknowledged her short campaign at Indian Wells and shared a photo dump of all the memories she made during her time at the tournament. She captioned the post.

“IW 25’ / short, but had a great time”

The series of pictures included her sipping on Starbucks coffee, enjoying a night out in the city, and a pipe in her hot tub.

Amanda Anisimova has had a mixed season so far. She made the quarterfinals of the Hobart International and then lost in the second round of the Australian Open before bouncing back to win the Qatar Open. She beat the likes of Australian Open semifinalists Paula Badosa and Jelena Ostapenko for her career’s biggest title at the Qatar Open.

However, Anisimova has since made first-round exits at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open.

Amanda Anisimova hits out at WTA scheduling after early exit in Dubai Tennis Championships

Amanda Anisimova has lashed out at the WTA's tight scheduling of tournaments. Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova lashed out at the WTA’s scheduling after her early exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships. The American won the Qatar Open on February 15, and within 48 hours, she flew to Dubai to face McCartney Kessler in the first round.

The 23-year-old felt that her body had no time to acclimatize to the new conditions.

"Definitely a little scary to go and play after such a quick turnaround. Not testing out the conditions and putting your body through that, it's like very vulnerable," Amanda Anisimova told the press after her match.

Anisimova continued that players had no choice but to compete in back-to-back tournaments to ensure they did not lose ranking points.

"With the schedule they have on us, it's tough. You get fined. Then your ranking gets affected if you skip the big tournaments. We don't get much of a choice when it comes to that. Knowing that in my mind, I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to try to play and do the best that I can. Hopefully I can get more used to that,'" she added.

In fact, Anisimova reached a career-high ranking of 18 on the WTA standings after her impressive run at the Qatar Open.

