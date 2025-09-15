Amanda Anisimova poses in green bikini top and gets her tan on as American continues relaxing time-off after US Open heartbreak

After a heartbreaking loss at the 2025 US Open finals, Amanda Anisimova is taking it easy. Anisimova enjoyed her personal best campaign so far on the WTA tour in 2025 by making her career's first Grand Slam final and achieving her highest singles ranking of fourth.

She secured the singles title at the Qatar Open in February by defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. The 24-year-old made her first Major final appearance at Wimbledon in July. However, she fell short of winning her first Grand Slam title after suffering a crushing loss against Poland's Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0.

She avenged the World No.2 at the US Open quarterfinal 6-4, 6-3. The American tennis player stunned the crowd by defeating the Japanese star Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, to make her second Grand Slam final. The two-time Grand Slam finalist was again forced away from making her breakthrough by Aryna Sabalenka. Days after her devastating loss at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York City, Anisimova was seen unwinding herself with her friend, soaking in the sun.

She shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram story, where she was seen wearing a bright green bikini with white shorts. Anisimova was seen posing for a selfie with her friend on the yacht with her sunglasses and cap on.

Screenshot of Anisimova's Instagram story.

She was also seen turning up the glamour in a leopard-print swimsuit and a black and white mesh top during the getaway.

"Better than my last final" - Amanda Anisimova reflects on her US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo via Getty Images)

Amanda Anisimova made her feelings known on her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open final. In an interview after the faceoff, she stated that her performance at Flushing Meadows was better than her Wimbledon final.

"I feel like I've done my best, honestly, with all of that stuff. Also, listening about Wimbledon every single day of the last two weeks, I mean, I've done really well with that. I've tried to turn everything around for myself. Obviously today was better than my last final, but yeah, again, today was a really tough match. She made it difficult for me." (via .tennis.com)

After the defeat in New York, Anisimova also pulled out of competing at the Korea Open Tennis Championships.

