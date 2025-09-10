Days after US Open heartbreak, Amanda Anisimova hit with another 'sad' blow just ahead of Korea Open

Amanda Anisimova shared a major update as she faced a blow days leading up to the 2025 Korea Open. This WTA 500 event is scheduled to start later this month at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.
This withdrawal comes days after Anisimova's heartbreak at the US Open 2025, where she went on to reach the second Grand Slam finals of this year and her career after beating the likes of Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka. Even though she lost to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), Anisimova put up a tough fight against the latter in the finals.
Days after the Flushing Meadows campaign, Anismova shared a post on her Instagram stories where she stated that she is withdrawing from the Korea Open and expressed her disappointment at missing the tournament. The current World No.4 also shared that she is looking to compete in the event next year.
She wrote:
"I'm so sad to miss Korea this year, as I really enjoyed my time there last year. I really hope to be back next year, so sorry and see you guys there soon."
Notably, Amanda Anisimova participated in the Korea Open last year and was eliminated from the second round of the competition. She was defeated by Viktoriya Tamova in the match.
Amanda Anisimova gets honest after US Open defeat to Aryna Sabalenka
Amanda Anisimova opened up about her feelings after her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open 2025. This was Anisimova's second Grand Slam finals defeat this year after the Wimbledon finals defeat to Iga Swiatek a couple of months back.
Speaking in an interview after the match, Anisimova said that this final performance was better than her Wimbledon one, where she lost 0-6, 0-6. However, she also mentioned that the match was difficult, especially with Sabalenka's prowess. Anisimova said (via Tennis.com):
"I feel like I've done my best, honestly, with all of that stuff. Also, listening about Wimbledon every single day of the last two weeks, I mean, I've done really well with that. I've tried to turn everything around for myself. Obviously today was better than my last final, but yeah, again, today was a really tough match. She made it difficult for me."
Referring to the pressure associated with Grand Slam finals, Amanda Anisimova also remarked that she is still learning to navigate the pressure and settle her nerves during this type of match.