Two days after Serena Williams and Kendrick Lamar stole the show at Super Bowl LIX, Amanda Anisimova reveled in the rapper's critically acclaimed and commercially successful 'Not Like Us'. Anisimova also sported a cap from the New York Yankees, which is valued at a staggering $7.5 billion (as per Forbes).

On Tuesday, February 11, Anisimova took to Instagram and posted Stories. In the first one, the former WTA No. 21 could be seen sporting a playful expression, sticking her tongue out. This post also featured the 23-year-old wearing the New York Yankees cap. She chose Lamar's 'Not Like Us' as the background music for the post, and captioned it:

"Crazyyyyyy"

Anisimova's Instagram Story featuring Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' as its background track (Source: Instagram/Amanda Anisimova)

Amanda Anisimova's second Instagram Story featured a video originally posted on TikTok, which consists of a man reacting jubilantly to Serena Williams performing the crip walk to 'Not Like Us' during the Super Bowl LIX half-time show. Anisimova captioned this post:

"😂😂😂"

Anisimova's Instagram Story featuring a man's jubilant reaction to Serena Williams' crip walk performance at Super Bowl LIX (Source: Instagram/Amanda Anisimova)

Anisimova and Williams both praised each other back in 2019, when the latter was still an active player on the WTA tour, and the former was a 17-year-old talent.

"I was heartbroken when Amanda Anisimova walked into that locker room" - Serena Williams in 2019

Amanda Anisimova (left) and Serena Williams (right) at the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland (Source: Getty)

In 2019, Anisimova revealed how Serena Williams was there for her in the locker room following her Miami Open loss to Anett Kontaveit that year. According to Anisimova, Williams spotted her dejected in the locker room and approached her.

"I had a tough loss at the Miami Open. It was a really long match, and I was super upset in the locker room. Serena actually came up to me, and we shared a little bit of a chat. That was really nice of her, and I'll remember it forever," Anisimova said at a press conference at the 2019 French Open.

Williams herself also weighed in later, saying:

"I was heartbroken when she walked into that locker room, and I wanted to be there for her, because I have been there."

Williams called time on her illustrious tennis career at the 2022 US Open. Meanwhile, Anisimova, ranked No. 41 in the world now, is currently participating at the 2025 Qatar Open, where she won her first-round match against former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka to set up a second-round clash against Paula Badosa.

