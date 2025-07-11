Amanda Anisimova’s close friend Eleanor May shares heartfelt reaction to American reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova recently received a sweet reaction from her close friend, Eleanor May, after qualifying for the Wimbledon final. The American player, who will play in her maiden Grand Slam final, usually shares updates with May on social media.

Ad

Anisimova delivered an utterly dominant performance in the semifinals of Wimbledon against Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, July 10. In the two-and-a-half-hour thriller, the two competed head-to-head, with Anisimova nabbing the win 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

With the win, Anisimova became the third American woman to reach a Grand Slam final in 2025, following Madison Keys and Coco Gauff. Shortly after this win, the No. 13 seed received a heartfelt reaction from her close friend, Eleanor May, who reshared Wimbledon's post about Anisimova reaching the final on Instagram story. She dropped a two-word reaction that read:

Ad

Trending

"Just incredible🙌🏻"

Eleanor May’s Instagram story (@eleanor_bruce)

Amanda Anisimova is frequently seen sharing several updates with Eleanor May on her Instagram handle, as in April 2024, she shared a bunch of pictures with her, showcasing adorable moments of them together. From them enjoying the concert together, to them driving, to their adorable breakfasts together, she shared it all. The post's caption read:

Ad

"She's sweer like candyyyy🍭" wrote Anisimova.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova made her feelings known about competing against Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final

After edging out Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, Amanda Anisimova is all set to compete against Iga Swiatek in the final. This will be their first clash together on the senior circuit. The duo used to compete during their junior years and are seemingly aware of each other's patterns.

Ad

Following her semifinal win, the American sat for a post-match press conference, where she opened up about squaring off against Iga Swiatek. Calling her an 'unbelievable player, she stated that she saw the Pole as her inspiration. Lauding Swiatek's work ethic and accolades, the 23-year-old said:

“Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing match again. Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is gonna be super special. Hopefully I can bring some high quality tennis and make it a battle. Just gonna go out and enjoy every moment and try to not think about what’s on the line."

With her progressing to the finals, Amanda Anisimova is currently pursuing her quest to attain her maiden Grand Slam victory. Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, will be vying for her first-ever grasscourt Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More