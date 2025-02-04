Amanda Anisimova shocked by actor Patrick Dempsey’s unexpected sighting on unique poster as she arrives in Doha for Qatar Open

Amanda Anisimova touched down in Doha ahead of beginning her campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open. Anisimova also revealed that she was surprised by the unexpected appearance of American actor Patrick Dempsey in Doha.

Anisimova recently wrapped up her run at the 2025 Australian Open, where she triumphed over Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 6-3 in the first round before falling to Emma Raducanu 3-6, 5-7 in the second round. Following this, she was scheduled to compete at the Singapore Open but had to withdraw due to injury concerns.

Since pulling out of the WTA 250 hard court tournament, Amanda Anisimova has made her way to Doha ahead of the 2025 Qatar Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 15, 2025, at the International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

Recently, Anisimova took to social media to reveal her arrival in Doha for the Qatar Open. She shared a mirror selfie that she took in the hotel bathroom where she is staying, along with a humorous advertisement featuring Patrick Dempsey that she stumbled upon in Doha.

“What is Patrick Dempsey doing here?" Anisimova captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

This year will be the former World No.21's third appearance at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha. She previously competed in 2020, reaching the third round before withdrawing, and in 2022, where she reached the second round before losing to Jelena Ostapenko.

Amanda Anisimova on winning a Grand Slam & being World No.1: “It would be hard to finish without achieving those goals"

Amanda Anisimova pictured speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

During a press conference last year, Amanda Anisimova stated that it would be "very hard" for her to conclude her career without winning a Grand Slam title or attaining the No.1 world ranking.

“I think it would be very hard to finish my career without achieving those goals, so I really just want to give it my all, and hopefully in the years to come I'll be able to achieve that," Anisimova said

Anisimova expressed that she will keep trying her best and keep working hard in order to achieve those goals

“Yeah, just knowing that if I try my best and just keep playing that hopefully that will come one day. All I can really do is just work really hard every day and just do my best, and hopefully that will happen, and if it doesn't, at least at the end of the day I knew that I did all I could," she added

Amanda Anisimova had begun her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, where she was defeated 6-2, 2-6, 3-6 in the first round by compatriot Alycia Parks.

Before beginning her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Anisimova had also participated in the Hobart International, where she secured victories against Daria Saville and Anna Bondar in the first and second rounds, respectively, before withdrawing ahead of her quarterfinal match against Elina Avanesyan due to a lingering cold.

