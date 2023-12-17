"Amazing mini NoleFam" - Novak Djokovic sends his love to young fans taking on his new Novak Flexibility Challenge

Novak Djokovic recently posed a new flexibility challenge to his fans, and they have taken part in the fun activity with immense enthusiasm.

The Serb is known for his great fitness and endurance which have kept him at the top of men's tennis for over 15 years. During his recent interview with the TV show 60 Minutes, his rigorous fitness routine was on display and it caught the eye of many in the tennis world.

Djokovic cited the popularity of that bit from the interview as an inspiration when he proposed the Novak Flexibility Challenge. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the 36-year-old gave fans clear instructions as to how they can successfully complete the "challenge for the brave" and showcase their flexibility.

"Hey guys! So, I had a lot of people asking me about the piece that I did with 60 Minutes particularly, there was one filming scene that we did in the gym where I was stretching. So, I thought why not start the ‘Novak Flexibility Challenge," he said.

"So, here we are, for anybody who’s willing to do it, this is how it is going to look like. We’re going to try to replicate what I did there in 60 Minutes. So, [stand on] either leg, bend it [the other leg] like this [making a 4]. Touch the ground [with both hands without bending the first leg]. Come back. Grab the [bent] foot [and stretch it wide on the side]," he added.

"Stand without falling whole for five seconds. That’s it. Show me what you got," Djokovic said.

Many fans tried their best to follow the instructions and shared their videos on X. Novak Djokovic is keeping a close eye on these videos and reacted to the attempts of two of his young fans. He was happy to see a young girl playfully give her best to finish the flexibility challenge.

"Amazing bravo mini #NoleFam!" the Serb tweeted.

Another young fan, Ben from South Africa, followed the instructions diligently and successfully completed the challenge. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was impressed by Ben's video and jokingly said that he would pose a tougher challenge next time.

"Harder challenge next time .. bravo Ben," he wrote.

Novak Djokovic to face Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia

Novak Djokovic

Before the commencement of the 2024 ATP Tour, Novak Djokovic will dazzle fans during the off-season when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match. The clash of the top two-ranked men will take place on December 27 as part of the Riyadh Season festival, organized by the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

WTA stars will also be on display at the festival as Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will play an exhibition match on December 26. Carlos Alcaraz expressed excitement at facing the man he defeated to lift the 2023 Wimbledon Championships via a post on X.

"Heading to Riyadh on December 27 for my match against @DjokerNole! ❤️ 🎾 @RiyadhSeason," Alcaraz wrote.

