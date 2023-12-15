"Show me what you got" - Novak Djokovic starts new flexibility challenge inspired from 60 Minutes filming scene

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has invited tennis fans to complete a flexibility challenge as per his instructions.

Djokovic continues to dominate the ATP circuit even in his late 30s, owing to his mental and physical well-being. Over the years, he has been quite particular about what he eats and how he trains both his body and mind.

The Serb is known for his flexibility and specifically for his huge stretches to successfully return the ball in longer rallies on the court. He understandably follows rigorous flexibility routines in his training regimen, which was on display recently during his conversation with the TV show, 60 Minutes.

Recently, the 36-year-old revealed that the gym session bit from his 60 Minutes interview has received significant attention, which in turn has prompted him to start the 'Novak Flexibility Challenge.'

"Hey guys! So, I had a lot of people asking me about the piece that I did with 60 Minutes particularly, there was one filming scene that we did in the gym where I was stretching. So, I thought why not start the ‘Novak Flexibility Challenge,'" he said through a video message on X (formerly Twitter).

The 24-time Grand Slam champion then went on to elaborate the drill, saying:

"So, here we are, for anybody who’s willing to do it, this is how it is going to look like. We’re going to try to replicate what I did there in 60 Minutes. So, [stand on] either leg, bend it [the other leg] like this [making a 4]. Touch the ground [with both hands without bending the first leg]. Come back. Grab the [bent] foot [and stretch it wide on the side]."

"Stand without falling whole for five seconds. That’s it. Show me what you got," the Serb added.

The video of Djokovic performing the drill can be watched below.

Novak Djokovic: "36 is the new 26"

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic recently suggested that growing old has not stopped him from performing on the tennis court with motivation and passion.

"We are part of an individual sport. You have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best possible state, physical, mental, and emotional, before going out on the court," he said during Wimbledon.

"I try not to look at the age as a hindrance or a factor.36 is the new 26, it feels good! I feel a lot of motivation and I’m inspired to play the tennis that I truly love," he added.

Djokovic's comment came after he defeated 22-year-old Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at SW19. He, however, lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

