"Amazing" - Novak Djokovic amused by '421' bus referencing the Serb’s weeks at World No. 1, jokes about using it to go to Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic recently reacted to a social media post about a bus that had '421' written on it, the number of weeks the Serb has spent as the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

A total of 28 players have been ranked as the ATP World No. 1 since 1973 but no one has been ranked the World No. 1 for as many weeks as Djokovic. The Serb has been at the top of the rankings for an astonishing 421 weeks and counting. That is 111 weeks more than the player with the second-most weeks at the top, Roger Federer, who was the World No. 1 for 310 weeks.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of a bus with the number '421', symbolizing the number of weeks the 24-time Grand Slam champion has spent at the pinnacle of ATP rankings. The user wrote:

"It’s another monday so please welcome the lovely 4️⃣2️⃣1️⃣kent bus this week she’s arrived to help us celebrate the 1 and only Mr @DjokerNole as he continues to break records and achieve the amazing n01e for 421weeks. So jump on and let’s see where our journey goes. IDEMOOO"

This caught Djokovic's attention and he joked if the bus would take him to Wimbledon.

"Amazing. Do you pick up passengers in Wimbledon? I’m planning a visit," he replied.

Novak Djokovic is the oldest-ever World No. 1 in ATP history

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Records keep tumbling in Novak Djokovic's favor. He recently became the oldest World No. 1 in ATP history, surpassing Roger Federer.

In the on-court interview after his second-round encounter against Roman Safiullin at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Serb said that it felt great to be able to compete at a high level at 37 years old.

"It is nice. It is great. Obviously to still be able to compete at the highest level and be No. 1 in the world aged almost 37 (was) not something that I was honestly dreaming of or planning on or thinking is going to become reality," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 cited his dedication to staying fit as one of the reasons for his longevity.

"It is fun. But you know I think all the work and all the dedication to the sport in the end and again to my body and staying fit you know is paying off. I am able to I guess maintain the longevity and extend the career for years and years," he added.

Djokovic also referred to his meeting with the oldest men's doubles World No. 1 in history, Rohan Bopanna, aged 44, at the Monte-Carlos Masters.

"I met Bopanna yesterday who is the oldest doubles No. 1 in history. So he said we would have a combined age of 80. He does contribute more to the 80 than I do," he continued.

