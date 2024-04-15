ATP rankings update: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud surge, Holger Rune slips as Novak Djokovic extends lead as World No. 1 

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud’s show at the Monte-Carlo Masters came as a surprise to many, and their respective runs to the finals saw them rise in the ATP rankings on expected lines on Monday.

Tsitsipas, who lifted the Monte-Carlo Masters trophy for a third time after beating Ruud in a straightforward final 6-1, 6-4, was easily the biggest winner at the top.

The Greek, earlier in the year, had dropped out of the top-10 after a poor few months. The run at his beloved claycourt tournament, where he has won thrice in the last four years, however, ensured his re-entry into the elite club.

Tsitsipas picked up 825 points with the Monte-Carlo Masters title, jumping seven places to be placed at No. 7 with 4,000 points.

Ruud, who was also on cusp of exiting the top-10, is now looking to get back in the top-5. He sits at No. 6 with 4,025 points.

Novak Djokovic may have lost the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal to Ruud, but he extended his lead as World No. 1 by 270 points. He sits atop the ATP rankings ladder with 10,035 points to his name.

Jannik Sinner (8,750 points), Carlos Alcaraz (8,645 points), Daniil Medvedev (7,085 points) and Alexander Zverev (5,425 points) round out the top-5.

Things were not that positive for all players as Holger Rune slipped out of the ATP rankings’ top-10 after dropping a handful of points that he was defending at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Dane is now placed at No. 12 with 3,395 points, just ahead of another big climber Ugo Humbert, who reached a new career-high of No. 13, in the ladder.

Lorenzo Sonego joins Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic as big winner in ATP rankings

Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Also rising in the ATP rankings was Lorenzo Sonego, who joined Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas as big winners, jumping six spots to go from No. 57 to No. 51 after reaching the round-of-16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sumit Nagal, who came through the qualification rounds before making it to the second round, was the biggest mover in the top-100, jumping 13 spots to be placed at No. 80.

Other big movers in the ATP rankings included Taylor Fritz (-2 from No. 13 to No. 15), Alejandro Tabilo (+4 from No. 45 to No. 41), Jack Draper (-7 from No. 39 to No. 46), and Matteo Berrettini (-14 from No. 84 to No. 98).

